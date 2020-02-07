J Balvin had an amazing time at the Super Bowl. The Colombian star performed with Jennifer Lopez on stage, yes, but he also got to meet his musical idol — rapper Jay-Z. The “Mi Gente” singer shared a post on Instagram expressing his joy and gratitude after these experiences. “After attending one of the most important events of my career, the Super Bowl, in an unexpected way I meet Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, one of my greatest inspirations when I was starting out with my dream of becoming an artist,” he wrote.

“I would see his billboards all over New York and I understood his vision of not settling for just being a musician, but also being a businessman. That’s why at some point in my career they called me ‘El Negocio’ [The Business] because he inspired me beyond music,” he added. “This hug you see here doesn’t mean ego, because it’s clear it’s a hug from one of the most powerful men in entertainment; it was a hug for my soul, it was a sublime moment because he also taught me to dream and to look beyond with his example of perseverance. Long life to these positive forces in the world, long life to Jay-Z.”

Image zoom

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy attended the big game, and the surprise encounter with the rapper was the perfect ending to a magical night for J Balvin.