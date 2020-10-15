J Balvin and McDonald's Introduce Limited-Edition Merch Collection

After their meal collaboration, J Balvin and McDonald's have once again teamed up for a limited-edition merch collection. The new line includes apparel and accessories and will be available to purchase while supplies last. The designs feature some of J Balvin's favorite colors and artistic interpretations of his signature McDonald's order, which includes the Big Mac sandwich (no pickles), fries, and an Oreo McFlurry.

"It's been incredible to see all the excitement from fans over the past week," said J Balvin in a press release. "Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team. Now people can collect a piece of this collaboration and have it forever … lego!"

Fans can shop for the new merch at shop.jbalvinmerch.com. Some of the more unique items include a bucket hat, Big Mac slippers, and a temporary tattoo of a receipt. Balvin's McDonald's meal is available at participating restaurants until November 1, and customers who order the meal through McDonald's app will receive the McFlurry for free. The Colombian star is the third celebrity (after Travis Scott and Michael Jordan) and first Latino to have a meal named after him at the popular fast-food chain.

