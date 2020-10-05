J Balvin Teams Up With McDonald's for Another Celebrity Meal
The Colombian star follows rapper Travis Scott in his collaboration with the fast-food chain.
On Monday, it was announced that Colombian star J Balvin has teamed up with McDonald's to bring his signature order to the public. He is the third celebrity, after Travis Scott and Michael Jordan, to have a meal named after him at the popular fast-food chain.
"As a longtime McDonald's fan, I am excited to join the shortlist of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," Balvin, 35, said in a press release. "I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!"
In a commercial, the singer shares the J Balvin meal, which is available now through November 1 at participating locations, consists of a Big Mac sandwich, medium-size fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Fans who order through the McDonald's app instead of in-store will receive the Oreo McFlurry for free. The star also took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. "The J Balvin meal 🔥 @mcdonalds," he captioned photos of himself eating the meal, showing what everyone will enjoy when they order theirs.
Along with the latest meal, t-shirts designed by Balvin will be given exclusively to restaurant staff to wear during the promotion.
The new collaboration comes after Travis Scott's meal stopped being served on Sunday, October 4. The rapper's meal included a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce — Scott's favorite toppings for his burgers — as well as a medium order of fries with barbecue dipping sauce on the side and a Sprite.