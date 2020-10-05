J Balvin Teams Up With McDonald's for Another Celebrity Meal

On Monday, it was announced that Colombian star J Balvin has teamed up with McDonald's to bring his signature order to the public. He is the third celebrity, after Travis Scott and Michael Jordan, to have a meal named after him at the popular fast-food chain.

"As a longtime McDonald's fan, I am excited to join the shortlist of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," Balvin, 35, said in a press release. "I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!"

In a commercial, the singer shares the J Balvin meal, which is available now through November 1 at participating locations, consists of a Big Mac sandwich, medium-size fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Fans who order through the McDonald's app instead of in-store will receive the Oreo McFlurry for free. The star also took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. "The J Balvin meal 🔥 @mcdonalds," he captioned photos of himself eating the meal, showing what everyone will enjoy when they order theirs.

Along with the latest meal, t-shirts designed by Balvin will be given exclusively to restaurant staff to wear during the promotion.