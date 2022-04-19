The urban singer was among the many celebs who delighted in the singer's tribute to Latin artists at Coachella.

After Karol G's explosive performance at Coachella on April 17, fellow Colombian artist J Balvin gave everyone's favorite bichota her due flowers.

On April 18, the urban singer shared a photo of the Premios Juventud award winner along with a heartfelt message, praising her musical career and her "extraordinary" work ethic.

"Carolina Giraldo @karolg, recently, we talked about how everything can change and how life twists and turns," he began in the post where Karol can be seen with her hands in the air during her performance at the music festival.

"I got to see you at fifteen year old's birthday parties, singing together, schools, clubs, seeking opportunities that, in the long term, seemed like the journey was getting darker each time," he continued.

Balvin went on to talk about the hardships the "MAMIII" vocalist faced on her journey to where she is today.

"Escaping the game and the music industry was a possibility, however, YOU DIDN'T TAKE YOURSELF OUT, YOU FOUGHT, YOU LISTENED AND YOU FOUND the path to the light, that no one gave you, you worked hard for it all," he said, making note of the impact she has had on the music industry and as an artist.

"For me it's not difficult to tell people how extraordinary they are and how much impact they've had. You've empowered women, the LGBT community loves you and the world respects you," he wrote. "Thank you because you're building your own legacy that WILL NEVER BE ERASED IN HISTORY. I love you...Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!"

The Latin Grammy Award winner also shared a video where the Colombian powerhouse did a cover of his song "Mi gente" during her set, to which she responded "I love you maestro," in her Instagram stories.

Other artists, like Shakira and Ricky Martin, also noted on the impact of her Coachella set, where she performed songs like "Hips Don't Lie," Selena Quintanilla's "Como la flor," Celia Cruz's "La vida es un carnaval," and Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," among many others.

"Thank you [Karol G]," wrote Martin. "What a special gift. I hope your success continues and you keep shining like the star you are. Much light to you, much health and hope you're always surrounded by health."