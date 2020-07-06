J Balvin Shows Off His Japanese-Inspired Mansion in Colombia

Colombian artist J Balvin opened up his home to fans for a new feature with Architectural Digest. The mansion, designed by Medellín-based firm 5 Sólidos, has a minimalist vibe, featuring books in his living room instead of a TV. His closet, however, is where things get a little more maximalist — he has over 850 pairs of shoes.

“It’s not a place to show off, it’s a place for my soul to rest," he told the magazine. "I’m not here to flex no one, I’m on another vibe. This is just for me and my soul and my people to come and be relaxed."

After a trip to Japan provided him with inspiration, Balvin decided to design his home as a temple of peace. While he’s known for his colorful style, his house is the total opposite of that, with wooded and black designs.

Memorabilia connected to his professional life was left out of his home and instead sent to his mom’s house, because he wanted his space to be all about "Jose." This choice coincides with his struggles with anxiety and depression and his desire to have a peaceful, uncluttered home that would relax the pressure of being a celebrity.

Just like his fellow musician Maluma, the artist loves that his home is surrounded by nature and says the most beautiful piece of artwork in his home is a 100-year-old Bonsai tree brought from Japan. The natural aesthetic of the house balances out the bustling city life of his other home in New York.

“A house should be a place where you can rest your spirit. I’ve tried to create places that feed my soul, not my ego,” he told AD.