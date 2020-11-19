J Balvin Just Broke a New Guinness World Record

On Thursday, Guinness World Records announced that Colombian star J Balvin has earned a new title. "Renowned Colombian artist @jbalvin continues to make history in the music industry and around the world with his latest Guinness World Records title most Latin Grammy nominations in a single year," the organization wrote on Instagram. ⁣Between nominations for his March album Colores, his singles with other artists, and his 2019 collaboration with Bad Bunny (Oasis), Balvin has 13 nominations this year. The record was previously held by the Puerto Rican duo Calle 13.

Balvin took to social media to celebrate the new title and thanked Daddy Yankee for inspiring him. "This is a recognition of our genre, a victory that recognizes our work and music as valuable as all genres, we are on the right track, 13 nominations in a single [year] is a new @guinnessworldrecords Our Genre is here to stay," he wrote. "Thank you. @daddyyankee for the inspiration."

His new title comes after he sat down with Becky G for her Amazon Music podcast En La Sala to open up about his depression. "I was just crying for no reason. I didn't want to wake up. I didn't even want to live," he shared.