J Balvin's New Guess Collection Has a Release Date

The Colombian's second collaboration with the brand will drop next month.

Guess and J Balvin are once again teaming up for an exciting, Colombia-inspired collection that will debut June 5. “It is another opportunity to show the world how beautiful and amazing Colombia is, and the surging artistic vibes throughout the city and country,” J Balvin said in a statement.

The collection was named after and inspired by Balvin's latest album, Colores, and the collaboration includes a variety of pieces for both men and women. The singer's first capsule collection with Guess was called "Vibras" and launched last year; like this new one, it incorporated the colorful tones the Colombian uses to express himself.

The new collection also includes pieces for kids, like tie-dye t-shirts and jean shorts with rainbow buttons.