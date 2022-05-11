The Colombian urban artist teamed up with GUESS to help further combat the stigma surrounding mental illness.

How J Balvin is Further Destigmatizing Mental Health with His Latest Project

In recent years, J Balvin has been very vocal about his relationship with mental health, giving fans a view of the man behind the microphone.

But now, he's opening up like never before with his latest artistic venture.

Inspired by his Amazon Prime documentary The Boy from Medellin, Balvin is launching a brand-new collection in collaboration with GUESS Originals that emphasizes the person he is beyond the fame, his journey with mental health and a push for more self-love.

J Balvin, Guess Collection Credit: Courtesy of GUESS

In a press release shared with People Chica by the brand, the Colombian celeb, 37, described the collection as "all about peace and love—that's what we need right now."

During a recent episode of Becky G's podcast, Balvin recalled a time several years ago when he battled with depression.

"I was just crying for no reason. I didn't want to wake up, didn't want to eat, didn't even want to live—and I didn't know why," he shared on En La Sala with Becky G.

Now, Balvin has dedicated himself to letting fans know they aren't alone and sharing his message of self-love and celebrating life.

The campaign video shows off the vibrant, uplifting colors and bold patterns of the collection, which perfectly mirror the unique style Balvin has become known for.

Interested in snagging a piece for yourself?