Watch J Balvin's New Video for "Gris"

J Balvin takes us to a gray world with his new music video "Gris." The track is the latest single from his album Colores, released last month. "This album Colores is definitely a great, cool concept. Every song is a different color and that means there’s colors for everybody, so it's different flavors, different lyrics, different styles of music," he told Apple Music.

The music video, directed by Colin Tilley, shows Balvin in a home underwater where everything is gray. He sings about a toxic relationship with a possessive and jealous girlfriend. In one surreal scene, he is fighting with his girlfriend while there's a literal elephant in the room. In another scene, he is in bed surrounded by snakes and scorpions. Then we see him singing outside of a burning house with smoke figures dancing on the roof.

The feel is dreamlike and a bit apocalyptic, with water filling the house, black crows on the singer's bed, and frogs falling from the sky. The song talks about the inevitable breakup to a relationship that doesn't work no matter what the couple does to stop fighting. In a final scene, we see Balvin and his muse lying in bed together before an earthquake-like force tears them apart.

Balvin told Apple Music he is happy to bring "color" with his new album to this difficult time the world is experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be performing on the televised and streamed special One World: Together at Home — along with Lady Gaga, Elton John, Maluma, and other stars — organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. The massive virtual benefit concert will take place Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia, and other platforms.

The Colombian star also shared a clip of the new animated movie Trolls: World Tour, in which his song "Mi Gente" is featured and he voices one of the animated characters. "I can't live in a world without reggaeton," Tresillo, his character, says in the promo clip.

"I'm a troll and I represent reggaeton," the singer wrote. "Pa la cultura!"