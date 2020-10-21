Fortnite Is Hosting a Virtual Halloween Concert With J Balvin

On October 31, J Balvin and the popular online video game Fortnite are teaming up for a virtual Halloween concert, where the Colombian star will debut a new song with Panamanian singer Sech. "Thankful to be the first Latino on Fornite," Balvin shared on his Instagram. "Grateful to be the first Spanish language artist to headline this year's Fortnitemares event at the Afterlife Party alongside @sechmusic to present our new single 'La Luz.'"

"I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans," Balvin added in a statement. "Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020."

Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games, added, "This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like users have seen so far. J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honored to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide."

The concert will take place in the Party Royale mode on October 31 at 9 p.m. ET, and will simultaneously premiere in Epic Games' social network Houseparty through November 1. A special J Balvin edition of the Party Trooper outfit will also be available in the item shop.