Everything J Balvin Has Shared About His Struggle With Coronavirus

J Balvin has been outspoken about his struggle with coronavirus, urging his fans to follow all precautions to stay healthy. "At this moment, I'm just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won't think that we'll get it but I got it and I got it bad," the Colombian reggaetonero said in a video he that was played during Premios Juventud. Although he couldn't attend the awards, he received an award for his music video "Rojo" and raised awareness about the disease with this televised speech. "My message to those that follow me, young fans, and people in general is to take care. This isn't a joke. The virus is real and it's dangerous," he said.

It was just announced that J Balvin will not be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for August 30. The socially distanced VMAs will take place virtually with performances in various outdoor spaces in New York City. "Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing," a source close to the show told Variety. "As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance."

J Balvin has been in quarantine in his peaceful Japanese-inspired mansion in Medellín, sharing photos of his dogs and nature, both of which have been part of his healing process. "Listening to myself," he captioned a recent photo where he's walking through a forest.

The singer shared a video on Instagram where he detailed his harrowing experience with coronavirus. "This has been one of the most difficult health experiences I have had in my life," he said. "I know there are very powerful diseases and that can cause much more harm, but without a doubt COVID-19 is something one thinks is a joke because there are many fake news, many stories, many political factors that may or not weigh in. What really exists is the virus, the virus is real." "

"I felt it almost killed me. I had a very tough time," he continued, adding that he experienced high fever, chills, loss of taste and smell, and shortness of breath. He also said he had to deal with the fear of knowing this "nightmarish" virus was inside his body. The singer warned "those who feel immortal" not to underestimate COVID-19, to stop going to parties, and to follow safety protocols so they don't become a "biochemical weapon" against elderly people around them. "This is not a game," he said.

J Balvin has also been open in the past about his struggle with anxiety and how meditation saved him. "When our world is in flux, our mental well-being is often one of the first things we neglect. But this not be the case," he wrote earlier this year. "In fact, it's in times like these that mindfulness can help us most."