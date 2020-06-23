All About J Balvin's Augmented Reality 'Colores' Concert

This past weekend, J Balvin teamed up with Buchanan’s Whisky to perform his latest album Colores live on YouTube, in the concert special “Behind the Colores." Since he released Colores in March, Balvin has been unable to perform for fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the show was an opportunity for him to showcase his new music live for the first time.

"I’m excited to have had Buchanan’s Whisky join me in bringing Colores to the world at a time when we need good vibras the most,” Balvin said in a press release. “Buchanan’s has always supported the communities and individuals impacting culture and I’m glad to have been able to launch #BuchanansMixes with them to continue raising a glass to the innovators of our culture through a series of Colores-inspired cocktails.”

From his home in Medellín, Colombia, while directors in L.A. guided him, Balvin performed 10 songs from the new album, with additional elements added via augmented reality format. Each song featured set design to match the color of its title, with vibrant graphics designed to make viewers feel as much like they were really at a concert as possible.

He also hosted special guests, including producers Sky Rompiendo and Diplo, video director Colin Tilley, and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who all chatted with him about how they contributed to the album. It wasn't quite the same as a real show, but it was definitely the next best thing.