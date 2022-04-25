J Balvin Surprises Coachella Crowd Appearing on Karol G's Stage

The Colombian artist showed up during the Bichota's set, this is how fans responded.

Just when we thought Karol G's set at Coachella couldn't get any better she surprised fans with this special guest appearance.

After praising the Bichota extensively on his Instagram after her opening show at the music festival, J Balvin appeared on stage with her on April 24 to sing his hit song "Mi Gente," which Karol previously performed as part of a tribute on her set made to various Latin artists.

Crowds roared as the two Medellín natives took the stage and sang along together, capturing the iconic moment with their phones.

"Made in Medellin. Tributes are made in life !!!" Balvin wrote on Instagram. "Queen @karolg ❤️ I love you 🙏. Latino Gang COACHELLA."

"Wow wow wow," the Rule Breaker award winner wrote on her Instagram stories alongside a video of the performance. "Always thankful for representing, for the vision, for teaching me how to dream, for the opportunities and for accompanying me on this special day. Forever grateful to you @jbalvin."

On April 18, Balvin paid tribute to the Premios Juventud award winner with a heartfelt message, praising her musical career and her "extraordinary" work ethic.

KG and JB Credit: Karol G, Instagram

"Carolina Giraldo @karolg, recently, we talked about how everything can change and how life twists and turns," he began in the post where Karol can be seen with her hands in the air during her performance at the music festival.

"I got to see you at fifteen year old's birthday parties, singing together, schools, clubs, seeking opportunities that, in the long term, seemed like the journey was getting darker each time," he continued.

Karol G J Balvin Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Balvin went on to talk about the hardships the "MAMIII" vocalist faced on her journey to where she is today.

"Escaping the game and the music industry was a possibility, however, YOU DIDN'T TAKE YOURSELF OUT, YOU FOUGHT, YOU LISTENED AND YOU FOUND the path to the light, that no one gave you, you worked hard for it all," he said, making note of the impact she has had on the music industry and as an artist.