J Balvin's New Documentary 'The Boy From Medellín' Is Coming Soon

On Monday, Amazon Studios announced the acquisition of J Balvin's upcoming documentary The Boy From Medellín, which was directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman. The documentary focuses on the life of the Colombian superstar as he prepares for a sold-out concert in his hometown of Medellín, and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"Representing my country, my city, and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I'm so proud to be a son of Medellín," J Balvin said in a press release. "I'm honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world."

The Colombian star, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, will give his fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most memorable moments of his life, and will also reflect on his rise to stardom in his hometown. "While J Balvin is the undeniably talented musical icon behind some of the world's most popular songs, Jose's strength and openness in talking about his struggles with mental health drew me to make the film," Heineman added in the press release. "I was honored that Jose gave us extremely intimate access to this important moment in his life, and the result is a universal story about a man trying to reckon with his place in this world that I hope will resonate with fans and new audiences alike."