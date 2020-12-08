J Balvin's Air Jordans Sold Out in Literal Minutes

On Tuesday, J Balvin's new Air Jordan 1 collaboration went on sale — and promptly sold out within minutes, leaving fans everywhere without a pair of the colorful sneakers. The high demand came as no surprise, since the singer is a sneaker fanatic and has previously given fans a peek at his massive collection. The Colombian star encouraged his followers to purchase his latest collaboration with multiple posts on social media, then thanked them for their enthusiastic response.

"Sold Out Global Sold out," he wrote on Instagram. "They left in a minute from what I counted haha. I love you THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

The singer is already thinking about other future collaborations, asking his fans which sneakers they would like to see him design next. "The legend is happy with the sold out results, asking which Air Jordan x J Balvin would you like next? You decide, leave your comments here!!!" he wrote, along with a Photoshopped image of Michael Jordan wearing the sneakers.

His latest collaboration coincides with the release of his fifth album, Colores, which came out in March. He recently made the top-five list of most-streamed artists on Spotify this year, a position he shares with fellow reggaeton star Bad Bunny as well as Drake, Juice WRLD, and the Weeknd.