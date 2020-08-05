J Balvin Will Perform at the 2020 VMAs

Colombian artist J Balvin will once again be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. On Tuesday, MTV announced that Balvin, BTS, and Doja Cat are among the first round of artists set to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show, which will air live on August 30 at 8 p.m. ET from Brooklyn, New York.

Balvin also has four nominations: Best Collaboration for "Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)" with the Black Eyed Peas, and Best Latin for "Amarillo," "Qué Pena" (with Maluma), and "China" (with Anuel AA and others). He first performed at the VMAs last year, duetting with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny following the release of their joint album Oasis. This year, you can expect similarly bright colors and stagecraft, given that Balvin's latest album was called Colores.

Balvin recently worked with Jowell y Randy for the single "Anaranjado," which coincides with Colores and his various hue-focused videos. He also just released "Un Día (One Day)" with Dua Lipa, Tainy, and Bad Bunny, as well as "Agua" with Tainy. The latter song will appear in next year's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Earlier this summer, Balvin gave fans a tour of his home in Medellín, Colombia, which was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest.