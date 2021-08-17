The reggaeton royalty and the Grammy Award winner will be recognized at the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Awards on October 8th.

Puerto Rican reggaetón icon Ivy Queen and Colombian American singer Kali Uchis will be among this year's honorees at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on October 8th.

Ivy Queen will be receiving the Vision Award for breaking down barriers for women in the reggaeton genre and paving the way for other artists today. The singer recently launched "LOUD," a Spotify podcast that delves into the development and history of reggaetón music.

"The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to recognize Ivy Queen," said José Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, in a statement. "She has been a visionary, bold, groundbreaking artist that has set the table for others, especially women, as the 'Queen of Reggaetón.' We look forward to telling her story and paying tribute to Ivy Queen during the Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS and celebrate Latinx accomplishment, vision, and culture with all of America."

Ivy Queen

Singer Kali Uchis will be receiving the Inspira Award after landing one of the top global hits of the year with her single "Telepatía" —which peaked at number 25 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. The Grammy Award-winning artist also released her first Latin album Sin miedo in March 2021, and hit number 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart and was featured in the Top-5 for Billboard's "Best Songs of 2021 So Far" selection.

"As an international star, Kali has used her exceptional talents, authentic presence and positive energy to inspire youth as well as proudly represent her Latinx culture," Tijerino added. "We are also excited to have Kali perform during the Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS and join us in celebrating Latinx accomplishment, vision and culture with all of America."

Kali Uchis Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Univision