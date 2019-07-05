Ivy Queen Shares Bikini Photo and Self-Love Message on Instagram

Ivy Queen made the Internet go wild by posting a new bikini shot with message of self-love on Instagram. The reggaeton singer celebrated her curves in a yellow bikini, showing off her tan bod and tattoos in a sexy photo by the pool in Miami. As a caption, she quoted part of Pink’s song “Just like fire”: “Just like fire, burning out the way/ If I can light the world up for just one day/ Watch this madness, colorful charade/ No one can be just like me any way.”

The Puerto Rican urban music star added in her caption as a powerful ‘P.S.’: “You can live without frustrations and without the anxiety of wanting to fill other people’s expectations. Don’t let your life waste away wishing for someone else’s life.” She also advised fans not to let “people fronting on social media” get to them and to live a real life without paying so much attention to the cyber world “because being original is better than being perfect.”

The singer’s fans filled her with compliments. “She is like Daddy Yankee, time goes by and she looks younger (and more ‘Dura’ than ever) How do they do it? Please DM me your secret!”, one follower commented. “The Queen, the Potra, the Caballota,” another wrote.

Was this Ivy Queen’s way of telling young newcomers to the reggaeton genre like Anitta, Natti Natasha, Becky G and Karol G to respect the Queen? They often post bikini shots on social media and show skin in their sexy music videos.

Image zoom Instagram/ Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen fought back in April when Karol G’s boyfriend, Trap singer Anuel AA, questioned her throne as the Queen of Reggaetón. The “Yo quiero bailar” singer responded in an Instagram post: “Do I have to remind you where I come from? Culicagao @anuel_2blea. You don’t want to cross the Queen!”

Last March, Ivy Queen also shared a sexy video on Instagram celebrating her 47th birthday, posing topless in a pool with a mermaid tale on. In her caption, she says she was born a ‘Piscis mermaid’ and jokes about finally letting her secret out!