Exploring the Instagram World of Isabela Moner

By Lena Hansen
July 23, 2019 04:58 PM
Check out our fave Instagram posts by Peruvian American actress Isabela Moner, the star of Dora and the Lost City of Gold.
Empezar galería

1 de 11

A-DORA-BLE

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Isabela Moner has wowed us with her acting in Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario:Day of the Soldado and she is soon coming to a theater near you in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. “So excited to show you the first look of me as #DoraTheExplorer,” the Peruvian American star, 18, captioned this photo. Isn’t she #lifegoals?

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

WILD SIDE

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Rocking new curly hair for a meeting with the press while promoting Dora and The Lost City of Gold.

3 de 11

MAMÁ'S GIRL

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

“Sorry for putting you through labor ma, hope it was worth it,” she joked in this photo with her mother.

Advertisement

4 de 11

JET-SETTER

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Traveling is part of Moner’s life after fame, but flying in a private jet with her loyal pet makes it easier.

5 de 11

WORDS OF WISDOM

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

“Better alone than in bad company,” Moner’s shirt reads. Is it a warning to an Instagram-stalking ex or just her grandma’s best advise?

6 de 11

OH-LA-LÁ

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

“This the ‘yeh I read books n sh!t’ fit,” she joked about this refined look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

SWEET DREAMS

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

“My mornings are better than yours,” Moner captioned this photo, sharing her comfy bed with her spoiled pup.

8 de 11

MERMAIDS DO EXIST!

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Snorkeling with a friend in Australia. “Glad I got to explore the Great Barrier Reef, home of some beautiful creatures,” Moner captioned this underwater photo.

9 de 11

ADVENTURER

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Like her ‘Dora’ character Moner has an adveturous spirit. Here she is riding a four-track on the beach. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Instagram/ Isabela Moner

Celebrating her birthday with her very own Dora The Explorer cake. Sweet!

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Advertisement
EDIT POST