Exploring the Instagram World of Isabela Moner

A-DORA-BLE
Isabela Moner has wowed us with her acting in Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario:Day of the Soldado and she is soon coming to a theater near you in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. “So excited to show you the first look of me as #DoraTheExplorer,” the Peruvian American star, 18, captioned this photo. Isn’t she #lifegoals?
WILD SIDE
Rocking new curly hair for a meeting with the press while promoting Dora and The Lost City of Gold.
MAMÁ'S GIRL
“Sorry for putting you through labor ma, hope it was worth it,” she joked in this photo with her mother.
JET-SETTER
Traveling is part of Moner’s life after fame, but flying in a private jet with her loyal pet makes it easier.
WORDS OF WISDOM
“Better alone than in bad company,” Moner’s shirt reads. Is it a warning to an Instagram-stalking ex or just her grandma’s best advise?
OH-LA-LÁ
“This the ‘yeh I read books n sh!t’ fit,” she joked about this refined look.
SWEET DREAMS
“My mornings are better than yours,” Moner captioned this photo, sharing her comfy bed with her spoiled pup.
MERMAIDS DO EXIST!
Snorkeling with a friend in Australia. “Glad I got to explore the Great Barrier Reef, home of some beautiful creatures,” Moner captioned this underwater photo.
ADVENTURER
Like her ‘Dora’ character Moner has an adveturous spirit. Here she is riding a four-track on the beach.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Celebrating her birthday with her very own Dora The Explorer cake. Sweet!