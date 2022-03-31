The Peruvian American singer and actress tells People Chica what it was like working on her latest song and why the experience was so important for her as a Latina.

Isabela Merced is a powerhouse Latina with acting skills that are only rivaled by her melodic vocals.

While film has always been a passion of hers, she has found solace in music in ways that acting could never provide, as it has allowed her to tap into her Peruvian heritage and culture in a way that is altogether unique and refreshing.

Of her experience creating her latest song, "Agonía," Merced tells People Chica, "[It was] definitely a full circle moment. I've been waiting my whole life to shoot something in Peru, and the fact that the opportunity just came to me was incredible."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the singer-songwriter details what it was like to have so much creative control over her latest song and why the experience was so inspiring for her.

There's a lot of beautiful imagery and textiles of your Peruvian culture that were included in the video for your song "Agonía." Why was that visual aspect so important to you?

So for me, it's always been a fascination of mine ever since I was a young girl and my mom [sent] me to go to school in Peru for a semester. I remember falling in love with the culture, and from there on out, I kept going back pretty much every year, sometimes even more, depending on what our family was doing or what we were going through. The culture resonated with me, [despite being] born in the states. I [grew] up speaking Spanish, so I was able to talk to my family and ask them questions and learn more. And that's kind of where [that] was born—it was just through my family and my mom.

[For] this specific video it had to do with Kayfex, and his project "Atipanakuy." He's always been influenced by the locals' music, for example, Danza de las tijeras. That was a huge influence for him because you can hear those sounds of las tijeras in the song. Then also the urban influences he loves [like] trap music, and he really did a great job of using the two. I'm just glad I got to be a part of it because [Ayacucho, where we filmed the video, is also] his hometown. That was the first time they've ever had a crew of that size filming there. To see [the people's] reactions to the crew, having never really seen anything outside of their culture and then that coming to them, and having the vicuñas in the street and everything together, I just saw their fascination, and it really just inspired me more.

This song is bilingual. Why was that a necessary element for this song?

I really like singing in Spanish, and I like the way it sounds. Latin music has been a huge influence for me and also Kayfex and I, we speak in Spanish and English. It's just something that comes naturally to me, so naturally that I don't even realize [when] I'm switching languages. But I figured I might as well show that side of me because I am bicultural, and I am both things.

I've been trying to write bilingual music for a very long time, like since 2015, before "Despacito" came out. [But] I was told by labels [that] this [was] never going to work. [I'd hear,] "It's not gonna work. You can't do it. The radio doesn't play bilingual music," and just really [foolish] stuff like that. Then "Despacito" came out, and they were like, "Oh my God, we love your bilingual music. It is so good." I told you. But a white boy had to sing bilingual in order for you to know.

You've touched upon how closely you worked with Kayfex. What was the process like for this song?

I met Kayfex and I immediately loved his music—this was like two years ago. Then the pandemic happened, and I was so upset. But I ended up having my first writing session with Kayfex because he was like, "No, I have this new project, and I'd love for you to listen to these tracks and let me know what you think." I heard them, and I was like, "This specific one [is] fire and I want to do both of them. But this one, I want to write first and let's get [Ale Alberti] on it," because she's always been like a writing partner of mine. I really just love that because I don't love working with writers because it usually ends up being their session. I'm not the type to [say], "No, that's a bad idea." So I kind of let it roll. But with Ale, it's almost like she pushes me to write more. She knows me, and I love her so much. All three of us got together on a Zoom call, and Kayfex presented his project, and it's called "Atipanakuy." It's inspired by Peruvian folklore, and I thought it was beautiful. It's inspired by Danza de las tijeras and that culture.

And he also presented a few poems. One of them was in quechua, and it was translated to Spanish. The other one was a story called La agonía de Rasu Niti, and it's by a very classical famous Peruvian author whose story was incredible. I only had to read an excerpt. Agonía is such a strong word [and] is such a strong concept. I [wanted] to pull from that and apply it to this specific song and scenario. From there, I feel like the song kind of wrote itself because you already had the track that Kayfex made.

I also had been listening to a lot of Yma Sumac, who was [a Peruvian soprano and] sang classical Peruvian music and folky music. She's got an incredible range, and the way she does a cover of "El condor pasa," which some people may know it as the Simon and Garfunkel song ["If I Could"], but that's a classic Peruvian song, and they just added lyrics to it. But instead of her adding lyrics to it, she sang the flute [portion in] that—we call it a queña. So she sang that part [and] hit those crazy notes. I [thought it was] crazy because it still sounds fire, even though it sounds out of this world. So I [thought] maybe if I incorporate some of those higher notes as a tribute to her, that would sound really interesting and different.

The entire song sounds like a big homage to your Peruvian culture. You must be so proud.

Definitely a full circle moment. I've been waiting my whole life to shoot something in Peru, and the fact that the opportunity just came to me was incredible. Then to be able to not only do that, and take that opportunity, but do what I wanted with it and include a full crew from head-to-toe [that was Peruvian]—all my jewelry, the director, the designer, the dancers.

How has writing music aided you in being able to process the things that you've experienced in your life thus far?

I'm a very pensive and thoughtful person, and I don't normally let it all out. When I do, it is therapeutic, but also I can't stop. When I let it out in a little way, it's almost like I opened up this floodgate of emotions and things that I've been holding back because I have all these thoughts on a daily basis that I just don't ever let go of. So when I get that opportunity, it's almost like, "Where is my phone? I need to write this down right now. I need to write this down ASAP." I [have] a lot of poems, ideas and stuff that I write down. And I know that if I don't write it down [in that] moment, it is never going to be written down. I'm going to forget the next 30 minutes. So it's just that's kind of how I do it.

What do you hope fans take away from your music when you look at the totality of your repertoire of songs?

The work that I'm most proud of is the better half of me, which was an EP I did, and I think it's because it was a whole body of work that told a story. It was coming from a really emotional and difficult place. I had finished it during the pandemic, and that was crazy. I can say that I released a project during the pandemic, and it was pretty successful. I now have a fan base strictly for my music and people that will love me for my music. I want people to find me through my music and not feel like it is being forced on them because I played Dora. The confidence that comes with people seeing that body of work and really appreciating it really allows me to feel okay and comfortable releasing what I want to release, whether that may upset some people or not.

You're going to appear in the upcoming Father of the Bride remake with Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona. What did it mean for you to be part of such a beloved and tear-jerking franchise?

I [recently] watched one of the final versions of Father of the Bride without the music, and some of the green screen effects. You really felt the sentiment and the emotions behind it, and it is a tear-jerker, for sure. As an actor who can barely stand watching [themselves in] any of the projects that I do, I really did enjoy it, so I think that's a good sign. The Latinidad in this movie, the family elements, the realness and each character is so well-rounded and has their story completed in a way that's so satisfying [and is] not [spoon-feeding] the audience. That's certainly what I thoroughly enjoyed about it.

You have strong ties to your family, and the presence of your grandmother has been felt by everyone—even those who never meet her. What is something that you've learned from your family that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

Yeah, I actually never got to meet my grandmother—she passed away at a really young age. She was always this entity that was described to me [through] little stories here and there. As I got older, I started asking more questions because, "who was she?" [My family would] talk so highly of her. And as I [asked more questions], I got to learn more of the woman that she was and why my mom ended up [in the United States] and how she ended up the way she is. I gained this kind of admiration for a ghost. It's almost like this kind of like idolization of somebody who I only knew through stories and I just knew what she did and how she was. My aunt would always call me out like, "Girl, you take your purse to [the] bathroom. You're just like your grandma. She [did] that, too. She [took] her purse everywhere." The first time [I saw] a picture of her, they [said], "Wow, you guys are exactly alike. You look like twins." There was this kind of inclination to do things for her and the women in my family. That's [been] my main inspiration: her and my mom and the women in my family.

You've traveled quite a bit, what's your favorite place to be?