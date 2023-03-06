In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the entrepreneur and philanthropist details why her work with Style Saves is so important as well as advice she'd give other Latinas about business.

When one truly understands the importance that lies with giving back, it can be truly revolutionary—not only for those they help but also for one's soul.

The late Saint Teresa of Calcutta (formerly known as Mother Teresa) once said, "We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something."

For Brazilian clothing and jewelry designer, Isabela Rangel Grutman, philanthropy is something that is larger than herself. Through her work as Vice President of Style Saves, the Chica Boss is able to effect change in the lives of children and families within her local community.

She tells People Chica, "The children we are helping are the future of this world, and with some of these essentials we donate, it can alleviate a burden in their everyday lives."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the creative mind behind ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry and Rangel shares what the fashion industry has taught her about owning a business as well as how her Brazilian culture influences everything she does.

Isabela Grutman Credit: Courtesy of Isabela Grutman

You're the powerhouse behind the clothing and jewelry brands ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry and Rangel. You've also modeled for brands like Stuart Weitzman, Adidas, and L'Oreal. What has the fashion industry taught you about yourself as it pertains to being an entrepreneur?

Thank you! Being in the fashion industry is definitely tough sometimes but it has taught me to be strong and confident in myself. I have learned to always follow my heart and stay true to what I believe in, whether that be when building my brands or signing a contract with another brand.

In addition to the work you do with your brands, you're also a passionate philanthropist and are serving as the Vice President of Style Saves, a Miami-based nonprofit organization that helps children and families with basic everyday needs. Why do you feel that it is important for women with your platform to give back to their local and global communities?

I am deeply committed to giving back to my community and people in need. When I joined Style Saves I made it my mission to work hard and raise awareness, with my platform I am able to reach a broader audience.

The children we are helping are the future of this world, and with some of these essentials we donate, it can alleviate a burden in their everyday lives. I want to be a role model to my daughters and people by uplifting others in need whenever possible.

Isabela Grutman Credit: Courtesy of Isabela Grutman

You're from Minas Gerais, Brazil. How was the vibrancy and richness of your culture influenced the choices you make as a Latina and entrepreneur?

Brazil will always hold a place in my heart, I miss it sometimes. When designing for my brands Rangel and ISA GRUTMAN [Jewelry] I always try to add a little bit of a Brazilian flare.

What is advice you'd offer another Latina who wants to establish herself as a fashion entrepreneur?