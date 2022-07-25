Is Baby Botox Worth It?

Have you heard the hype surrounding this cosmetic procedure? For this installment of #SkinDeep, we spoke to an expert to get all the details.

Between looking in the mirror, taking pictures and long zoom meetings, we're spending more time than ever looking at our faces.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox use by people in their twenties has increased by 32% in the last decade.

Among these, many are turning to baby Botox, a new technique designed to prevent future wrinkles.

We spoke to cosmetic nurse Rachel Yussim, a provider with Persimmon, to get the inside scoop on what baby Botox can and can't achieve.

botox Credit: Getty Images

What is baby Botox?

Botox is a treatment that can be used to erase aging, in a way. It takes lines that we see with expression, smooths them out and softens the skin up.

Baby Botox is the same, but it's preventative. It's a lower dose and we do a different injection technique so that it's a little bit softer on the skin.

Why baby Botox over regular Botox?

The majority of people who were going to be the best candidates for baby Botox are young millennials or Gen Z. They're starting to see those fine lines with expression, but nothing has set in.

Does "preventative" mean you'll never get wrinkles?

It'll slow the progression if you're consistent with [injections] and keep up with it. The timeframe that you would normally get the wrinkles set in or notice that aging and your skin is going to be much longer.

botox, wrinkles, arrugas Credit: Getty Images

Who isn't a good candidate for this treatment?

When you go to your first appointment, you're going to have a consultation with your provider.

If somebody has deeper set lines when they raise their eyebrows up or their furrow their brow, you're not going to get the full result as you would with regular Botox.

If you're taking certain medications, if you have certain medical conditions, if you're pregnant or nursing, you will not be a candidate at all for Botox or baby Botox.

As a provider for Persimmon, you travel to people's homes– how does that impact the experience?

It makes it so easy, convenient and comfortable.