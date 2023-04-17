The Bonaire-born performer details why he is excited to release his new song "URAU" and why being quadrilingual is a huge asset when it comes to creating music.

Ir Sais on The Surprises He Has in Store For Fans And What's Next For Him

Music moves the soul and often gets to the heart of the matter—something that singer-songwriter Ir Sais has perfected.

The Bonaire-born performer, who launched his solo career in 2008 and gained global renown when his song "Dream Girl" went viral on social media, has recently released his latest track "URAU."

Like many of his songs, "URAU" carries a lot of heart and soul as it weaves a story of love between two people who want to be together despite the apparent obstacles they place on themselves.

Ir Sais shares with People Chica what he's learned about himself throughout his journey in the industry and why being quadrilingual is a huge asset when it comes to creating music.

You've established yourself as an artist with a penchant for creating hypnotically catchy music, what are you most excited about with the release of your song "Urau?"

I am very excited to release one of my favorite tracks right now. Ever since I created it in the studio, I've been waiting for the day it could come out. "Urau" combines my original sound with a more modern twist, it's like ear candy. I thank God, my team, and our fans for making this possible.

You've worked with artists like Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo, Sean Paul, and ChocQuibTown to create amazing music. What can fans expect from you in the future as it pertains to your music?

Over the past few months, I've had the opportunity to collaborate with many artists in the industry, both large and small, who fit my sound. However, for now, I am focusing more and more on my own music and sound to make it bigger, which you will be able to listen to in the coming months. There will also be some surprises [at] the end of the year.

You recently performed at SXSW for the first-ever Sonidos Afro showcase. What was that experience like for you to represent your culture on such a big stage?

For me, it is something unforgettable and I could never imagine it. I thank Tostao [of ChocQuibTown] for inviting me and all my friends from Chocó. It was my first time in the state of Texas and each city I visit impresses me more and more. Coming from a small island in the Caribbean, it still feels surreal that my music is heard in these parts of the world and in my language, Papiamentu.

Ir Sais Credit: Courtesy of Guerrera PR

With each new EP or album an artist releases, they show their creative evolution by adding new elements and sounds—all the while evolving as a person. What have you learned about yourself as you work on new music?

I have been making music for a very long time and I get excited every time I finish a new record. With time, I have learned to appreciate my culture even more and implement it more and more in my music because it is so unique.

You're quadrilingual and have the ability to express different emotions and concepts in several languages. Why do you feel this adds something special to your music?