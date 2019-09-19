Everything to Know About the New iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5

People CHICA was lucky enough to get early access to the new iPhones and Apple Watches before their release date, and if you’re still on the fence about upgrading, here’s a handy guide to everything that makes the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 stand out from gadgets that have come before. Read up on all the new technology before the new devices hit stores this Friday.

iPhone 11

The camera: If you’re looking for a phone that will help you take great pictures on vacation or shoot action-oriented videos, then this is the phone for you. The camera can also capture low-light pictures like never before with night mode, a new feature that turns on automatically in a dark place. There’s a new way to take selfies, too — it’s called “slofie.” The front camera can now record in slow-motion, resulting in slow-motion selfies that weren’t possible before. And finally, there are new features in portrait mode that make you feel like you’re in a professional photo shoot.

The colors: Show your personality with red, black, mint green, yellow, white or purple. Rose gold is so 2016.

Water resistance: If you’ve never dropped your phone in water (and dealt with the subsequent drama of shoving it in a bowl of rice), then consider yourself lucky. The new iPhone 11 could make water tragedies a thing of the past, though — it’s water-resistant up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone 11 Pro

The colors: Slightly different than the range offered for the regular iPhone 11, the Pro comes in midnight green, space gray, gold and silver.

The camera: The Pro has the first triple camera system and offers the highest-quality video, which is great for recording action videos. The ultra-wide camera also lets you include everything in a frame by zooming out, without having to take a step back. Like the regular iPhone 11, the Pro includes night mode, too.

Water resistance: The Pro is water-resistant up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The screen: Water damage is arguably second only to screen cracks on the scale of Bad Things That Can Happen to Your Phone, but the Pro has what Apple says is the “toughest glass ever” on a smartphone. Goodbye, packing tape you stuck on the screen to protect your fingers from broken glass.

Apple Watch Series 5

The display: The new Always-On Retina display never sleeps and helps your watch to be visible and accessible at all times, so you don’t have to raise your wrist or tap the screen to wake it up. This makes it easier to check the time in situations where you can’t always move your hands, like when you’re holding a pole on the subway or balancing things in your arms.

Emergency calling: You can now make international emergency calls, even outside of your home country.

Noise app: The new watch includes a new Noise app that helps you monitor the noise around you and notifies you’re in an area with decibel levels that could impact your hearing.

Cycle tracking: Period-tracking apps have long been popular on the App Store, but now the new Watch comes with its own built-in app so you can keep all your health data in one place.

Compass: For the first time ever, the Watch includes a built-in compass that makes it easier to know exactly where you are in unfamiliar places.

New styles: If you’re feeling extra fancy, Apple Watch Hermès has introduced new styles, including new colorways for the iconic Double Tour band.