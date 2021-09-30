Ten Podcasts to Celebrate International Podcast Day

At People Chica, we love a good podcast. Whether it's to accompany us on our morning commute, at work, or to give us a different perspective and teach us something new—we're here for them. (If you don't believe us, then check out our #MondayMotivation podcast playlists).

That's why this #InternationalPodcastDay we are bringing you a selection of our top picks. Each combines great storytelling, excellent hosts and an array of expert guests who will always leave you wanting more.

So grab your headphones, turn up the radio in your car or get your speakers ready as we praise —and recommend— our favorite podcasts.

A todas mis chicas

Airam Toribio has learned an essential lesson throughout her 20-year journalism career: in order to gain insight on topics she knows nothing about, it's best to learn from the experts in her tribe. She has now built a platform for empowerment in this Spanish-language podcast after decades of writing on women's issues.

2. Se regalan dudas

Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie have doubts. Don't we all? They created this show to provide experts and friends an open space to discuss our questions every day. Each Spanish-language episode is reflective and refreshing, touching on topics from depression to ghosting.

3. The Jasmine Star Show

Jasmine Star, the creator of Social Curator hosts this English-language podcast to show you what it means to turn "passion into profit." She is known for helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses using social media through a no-nonsense approach. In her English-language weekly podcast, Star gives listeners her best advice and valuable tips so you can start implementing them now.

4. Diet Starts Tomorrow

The co-founders of Betches Media bring you these English-language episodes with a new take on wellness, weight loss, mental health —and the real struggles women go through in their fitness journeys. Aleen Dreksler and Sami Sage discuss their experiences, shut down Instagram-perfect bodies, and help us treat ourselves with kindness.

5. Enric Corbera más cerca

The Bioneuroemotion therapy method was coined by Enric Corbera, the founder of the Enric Corbera Institute. He combines scientific, philosophical and humanistic disciplines to overcome the emotional conflicts we face daily. This Spanish-language podcast offers clips that go into the world of mental health and personal development with new tools to help heal emotional wounds, enhance your well-being and discover a new perspective on facing life's challenges.

6. El club de las 4 am

This Spanish-language podcast gets real about motherhood and was made for those who are up a 4 a.m. filled with worries and love, the good and the bad. So sit back, feel the love and know you are supported.

7. Radio ambulante

Every Tuesday, NPR's first Spanish-language podcast, Radio ambulante, tells diverse stories about the current state of Latinos. The show, currently in its 10th season, won the Gabriel García Márquez Prize for Innovation in Journalism in 2014.

8. Corazonando

Speaking from and with the heart is not always the easiest thing. That's why Leonelda Castillo, Priscilla Zacarias, and Laura Frias are shedding light on all we've learned and unlearned in 2020. This Spanish-language podcast offers raw and heartfelt insight on discovering who we are, what we want, where we are, and how every cycle of our lives is a new opportunity to learn.

9. Medita Podcast

Are you ready to find the quiet in your day? You don't have to be a monk or a yogi to do so because this Spanish-language podcast has been designed for you. Try its diverse meditation techniques to help you work on your mind, emotions and energy. Host Mar del Cerro showcases interviews with wellness experts who answer all your meditation questions.

10. Latina to Latina Podcast