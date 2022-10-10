Gomez and the First Lady discussed the first content initiative to come out of the Mental Health Youth Action Forum.

A new mental health initiative has been born this World Mental Health Day—one that is geared toward the BIPOC community.

On October 10, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios have introduced Hidden Healers, a digital content series centered around culturally-grounded mental health practices that honor the heritage and diversity of various communities.

The series was presented at MTVE's first Mental Health Youth Action Forum at the White House in May 2022 with First Lady Jill Biden, Selena Gomez, ambassador Susan Rice and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and features four leaders from diverse cultural backgrounds who have developed and created the initiative.

Among the creators are Mahmoud Khedr, founder and CEO of FloraMind; Kheira Bekkadja, a Muslim-Algerian American involved in the "Our Minds Matter" movement to destigmatize mental health; Maddox Guerilla, the co-creator of the first-ever direct cash transfer program for youths experiencing homelessness; and Ayanna Kelly, an Afro-Latina veteran and podcast of Sazón y Corazón.

"We are focused on culturally grounded healing. Every single person in this room has something to offer," Khedr, an Egyptian immigrant said at the forum. "We are looking at the voices of young people, we are also looking at the voices of people of color and their ancestors and the healing that has not been prioritized like other types of healing."

The first set of digital videos will be made available in November for Native Peoples Heritage Month, others are set to release during other commemorative months in 2023, including Black History Month, Women's History Month, Arab American History Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Month, Caribbean American Heritage Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mental Health Credit: Getty Images

"Practicing mental wellness is not always easy for our young people, particularly those with intersectional and marginalized identities. This is due to many barriers to professional care like therapy, medication and accurate diagnoses, which are impacted by pervasive cultural stigmas that prevent people from taking action," said Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of The AAKOMA Project and co-mentor to the Hidden Healers creators.