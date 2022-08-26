From fashionable leashes to doggy cupcakes, these brands want to make your furbaby feel extra special.

5 Brands to Help You Spoil Your Doggo with Amazing Gifts

Let's face it, no one spoils a dog like their mamá.

August 26 is International Dog Day and we're celebrating the furry babies in our lives with our top picks of must-haves items ranging from CBD treats to 360° cameras, and more.

Get one—or all—for your pupparoo and give them an extra ounce of love.

Dog MOM Credit: Getty Images

Treatibles

If you have an anxious pup at home, Treatibles has the perfect solution for you. As pioneers in creating CBD products for pets, their diverse products offer special treats for dogs, cats and horses to help calm, balance and ease your them. From soft chews to oil droppers, your pup is sure to feel calm and loved with these treats.

Archie & Alfred

Let's face it, your pup deserves to stride in style, and they will with Archie & Alfred's dog walking collection.

The woman-owned small business features a gorgeous collection of dog accessories and treats that have everything you need for your dog.

Furbo Dog Camera

Let's take a selfie...say cheese! Or in this case, treat!

Keep your dog happy with a real-time 360° two-way audio camera that offers auto dog tracking and adjustable treat tossing capabilities from Furbo.

The Bear & The Rat's Barley's Bakes Cupcake Mix for Dogs

The Bear & The Rat's Barley's Bakes Cupcake Mix for Dogs features a line of clean label cake and frosting mix for dogs with a variety of flavors that includes bone broth with peanut butter frosting mix or peanut butter with yogurt frosting mix.

Adopt a Shelter Dog