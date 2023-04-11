The singer-songwriter tells People Chica what it has been like riding the wave of success since her debut single "Paris" and what's next for her.

It takes a lot of discipline to follow the path of a musician, but once you've understood what technique works best for you when it comes time to create music, you will become unstopable.

For Mexican singer-songwriter Ingratax, her world changed forever upon the debut of her immensely successful song "Paris" that's off of her album Kitsune. Ingratax notes that she has carried music in her heart all her life, but it wasn't until she released her chart-topping single that her true evolution as an artist began.

The Kitsune singer-songwriter sat down with People Chica to dish on what her journey has been like since releasing her hit track and where she sees her music going in the future.

Ingratax's "Kitsune" album cover art Credit: Courtesy of TNR Public Relations

Pursuing a career in music takes strength, discipline, and determination. When did you realize that music was what moved you?

Music has moved me all my life, as corny as that sounds, but when I was very young my grandmother put me in violin lessons. I was also in guitar lessons, I was also in flute lessons—I took all the classes and everything has always guided me in that direction. But I think that the day, not really the day, but the moment in my life when I realized it was when my first single "Paris" came out. Everything about it: how it happened, how people received it, [and] how people connected with the song.

When all that happened, I kind of sat down with myself and I said, "You know what? If I really want to do this, I have to discipline myself, I have to teach myself, I have to educate myself, nurture myself, and if I really want to do it. I have to do it at some point and that is right now with everything that is happening." I think it was the moment—the time—when my first song came out.

As you mentioned, "Paris" has led you toward much success. How does it feel to have such a musical gem in your catalog?

I wrote it with three other very talented friends, but it is the first song that I was a part of as a songwriter. To see how people connected so much with the lyrics was very special to me because the song is very, very personal to me. I mean, at that time I remember that my grandparents had contracted Covid—[and] obviously many, many of us suffered from everything that happened with the pandemic—they had to shelter, so I could not see them, I could not go to visit them because at the same time, it was a risk for them for me to go.

Traveling on a plane and exposing myself in a certain way was a risk for them, so I wanted to capture my pain and my helplessness in a song and that was what I was feeling not being able to see them, not being able to travel, not being able to do something as simple as going to the airport, taking a flight and going to see them.

Obviously, it has received an incredible reception and it has connected with something so deep and so profound to me. For me, it was very magical, and obviously, to this day things are still happening with that song. Just [the other day] I saw that it had entered the Top 200 in many countries again. It's a blessing and I'm very grateful for the love that it has been shown.

Your first album, Kitsune, follows the theme of transformation. What motivated you to direct your songs along this line and this philosophy?

I think it's something very personal. I wanted it to embody me in an album—like in 12 songs—which is very difficult. But in terms of the concept and in terms of everything, I wanted to show people who I was because, and really what happened with "Paris," is that it was only one song, you know? So a lot of people asked me, "Who are you? So what else do you have?" In a way, this album was like my letter of introduction. Like, "Look, this is me." I wanted to show these different sides of me, you know?

Kitsune is about Kitsune a magical mythological shape-shifting fox and in a way I wanted to show that with each song. That each song is a world and each song is a different facet of me. I'm a very changeable person and I wanted to show that on the album, and I think I managed to capture that very well even though I have my mind going like a mile a minute all the time.

I am very happy with the reception and especially this last month I think it has been the best month. So, I am very happy because all the songs are very personal to me, they are like a little part of my heart.

Where do you visualize your music going in the future?

When it comes to creating, I think everybody has their own different way of creating, right? So yeah, really for me it's a process—like I already have the steps, you know? But as I'm learning, obviously, I'm kind of changing the way I create a little bit. I take much more care with my mind, I take care of my environment because that is also very important to be able to create in a healthy way, right?

But I don't know, I feel that being an artist in any form, be it painting, dance, whatever, is to be in constant change, in constant evolution, in constant learning all the time—you think at a thousand per hour, you change at a thousand per hour. I don't really visualize my music in a certain way in the future because I didn't even visualize the music I'm making right now when I was making Kitsune. And that was like seven or eight months ago, so that's not a lot of time difference.