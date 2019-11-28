12 Inexpensive Holiday Gifts
The Arrow TR550
This all-purpose glue gun is perfect for the craft lover in your life, for parents to enjoy who want to create with kids, for teachers and the list goes on. Its features include a self-limiting heat chamber, extended trigger, removable precision nozzle, integrated dual purpose drip tray a and handy retractable stand. It allows the use of 10-inch glue sticks or two shorter glue sticks and also comes with an integrated safety fuse that protects both user and tool. The glue gun is great for upholstery, crafts and general repair projects. $19.98, Lowes
Elf Photo Memory Game
Not only does this versatile Elf holiday memory game make for a great gift, but it can also double as a holiday party game recommended for children ages two and up. The best part of is that it can be made of photos of the whole family. You just upload 12 photos of your favorite faces and the company takes care of the rest. It's available in a matte or glossy finish and comes with 24 personalized playing cards. $24.99, Pinhole Press
Sizzling Sausage 3-in-1 Black Indoor Electric Grill
This grill makes it easy for you to make fresh breakfast and dinner sausages. Nonstick plates are built to give you grilling perfection. Each grill slot is sized and shaped to hold brats and sausages that won't overcook or dry out because the Intellisense automatically tests for doneness and will shut the grill off when the internal temperature is reached. The removable drip tray catches any excess drippings, and cleanup is top-notch and the nonstick coated drip plates snap out for dishwasher cleaning. Your fresh breakfast links and patties will be ready in 7-8 minutes and your fresh dinner links will be ready in 10-15 minutes. $99.99, Home Depot
Platinum Ombre Frame
Personalize any photo with a frame that is unique, modern, and easy to use. Made from restored wood, no two frames are alike. Each frame also comes with the patented TrueUp Hanging system and a vibrant TrueTouch print of your choice, which means no more nails and hammers. $94, True Woods NW
The Royal Treatment Gift Set
This reusable vegan travel case is multi-tiered and packed with luxurious body care products inspired by the beehive. The case comes with two body butters, the Mini Royal Jelly Body Butters in both the Tupelo Honey and blackberry aroma Original Formula are perfect for the winter season. It also comes with the Beeswax Salve, which is great for penetrating cuticles and rough skin to moisturize and condition with a renewing spearmint scent. Body Butters included in this set are sized at 1.65oz and Beeswax Salve Mini is sized at 0.75oz. It's also gluten, paraben and phthalate-free and the products weren't tested on animals. $38, Savannah Bee
JUVEA Pillow With Cotton Cover
This cotton comfortable pillow breathable and absorbent. The structure allows for airflow through the material, which keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Natural fibers absorb moisture rather than repelling it onto the skin and the woven fabric protects against dust mites, bed bugs and more. 100% natural latex foam pillow is durable, environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic, available in multiple heights and comes with a 10-year warranty. $99.99, JUVEA
Riffr
Aside from the best part of the app being free. You get to give your loved one a unique gift with technology. With this app, you are provided with the platform to create content that the special person in your life would love. You can download the app on both iOS and Android devices. Free, Riffr
BrüMate 12oz Insulated Champagne Flute
This flute with a flip-top lid is made with vacuum insulated stainless steel and comes in many colors. It holds half a bottle of champagne and allows you to enjoy your bubbly beverages without worrying about it getting warm or going flat. The flip-top lid is designed to hold in the carbonation without interfering with your drinking experience. With the durable stainless steel, you won't have to worry about shattering it and its superior quality powder coat fights against rust. $22.99, Amazon
YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket
The soft and silky 301 thread count bamboo viscose blanket is filled with thinner polyfill and premium glass beads and it's also a natural and skin-friendly material. The durable and breathable fabric is perfect year-round providing comfort to hot sleepers by keeping them dry and cool, while cool sleepers remain cozy. The deep touch and cool feel of bamboo weighted blankets, which is offered in different weights will have you falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. The blanket is machine washable and you have the option of adding a 3-year warranty. $85.90, Amazon
POWER UP LIGHTNING TO USB TASSEL KEYCHAIN
This stylish keychain keeps you on-trend and allows you to charge your phone on the go. It features an iPhone charger and as well as a USB plug to input into a portable power bank. This multi-functional piece comes in a variety of colors and it can also have the initials of your loved one. $59, Mark & Graham
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, Star Wars Droids, Set of 3
For the foodie and Star Wars lovers in your life. Inspired the popular scientific franchise these mini coquettes are part of a special-edition set by Le Creuset and the three 8-oz coquettes have designs inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8. You can use them for baking and it's perfect for oven-to-table serving dishes like pot pies, pasta and desserts. The high-fired stoneware is strong enough to ensure even heating with no scorching and the durable porcelain enamel-glaze finish is easy to clean and resists chips, scratches and stains. The lid seals in moisture so foods cook to perfection, it's safe for oven, broiler, freezer and microwave. Will not absorb food odors or flavors. $90, Williams-Sonoma
Wooden Yard Games
These games offered to you for ages 8+ is perfect for events such as parties, BBQs, tailgating and camping. Get ready to go outside and build and balance with oversized Tumbling Timbers, roll with Giant Yard Dice, make a connection with 4 Connect in a Row, or try the Scandinavian game Kubb, where the objective is to topple an opponent's blocks. $29.99, The Grommet