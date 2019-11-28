For the foodie and Star Wars lovers in your life. Inspired the popular scientific franchise these mini coquettes are part of a special-edition set by Le Creuset and the three 8-oz coquettes have designs inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8. You can use them for baking and it's perfect for oven-to-table serving dishes like pot pies, pasta and desserts. The high-fired stoneware is strong enough to ensure even heating with no scorching and the durable porcelain enamel-glaze finish is easy to clean and resists chips, scratches and stains. The lid seals in moisture so foods cook to perfection, it's safe for oven, broiler, freezer and microwave. Will not absorb food odors or flavors. $90, Williams-Sonoma