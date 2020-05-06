Indya Moore Thanks Mom for Being a Fearless Essential Worker

Many are putting their lives at risk in the battle against coronavirus, including Pose star Indya Moore's family members. The actor shared in an Instagram post that their mother, brother, and cousin are all essential workers; Moore praised their mother for risking her life working at a hospital in the Bronx, New York. "She's not doing it cus she has to she's doing it because she wants to," Moore wrote. "I'm so proud and grateful for my mom and her boundless and ever-growing, intentional and care-ful love."

Moore also took the time to share a message to other essential workers in New York City and across the United States. "Sending love to all you essential workers out there right now, most of which are black and brown folks," Moore wrote.

Moore also called out people who have been discarding masks and gloves on the streets, emphasizing that not properly disposing of PPE risks exposing other people to the virus.

And on Tuesday, Moore used social media to raise awareness about the injustice black and brown people are facing during the quarantine (various reports have indicated that NYPD officers have not been enforcing social distancing rules equally). "Thinking about black and brown folks in NYC being terrorized by the police while folks down town get free face masks in the park," Moore wrote. "I stand in solidarity with you."