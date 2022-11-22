This Indigenous recipe incorporates traditional Native American agricultural staples such as corn, beans and squash for a delicious and nutritious meal.

Get Cheesy With These Three Sisters Quesadilla Recipe

For centuries, Native American cuisine connected diverse Indigenous communities to their native roots.

Using agricultural staples such as corn, beans and fruits, their culinary traditions are rich and delicious. This "Three Sisters" Quesadilla recipe from FoodCorps honors the indigeneity of farming, nutrition and reclaiming food traditions erased by colonialism that help us explore culture in our own kitchens.

¡Disfruta!

Quesadillas Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 cup butternut squash (chopped)

¼ cup fresh cilantro, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ onion, chopped

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.

Step 2: Coat squash with garlic, onion and olive oil. Roast until soft. Let cool.

Step 3: Once cooled, mash squash mixture until smooth.

Step 4: In a separate bowl add beans, corn, salt, pepper, cilantro, chili powder, cumin and lime juice. Mix well.

Step 5: Spread olive oil on one side of each tortilla.

Step 6: Oiled side down, spread mashed squash onto one side of the tortilla.

Step 7: Add bean mixture, then shredded cheese on top. Repeat with remaining mixtures and cheese.