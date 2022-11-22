Get Cheesy With These Three Sisters Quesadilla Recipe
For centuries, Native American cuisine connected diverse Indigenous communities to their native roots.
Using agricultural staples such as corn, beans and fruits, their culinary traditions are rich and delicious. This "Three Sisters" Quesadilla recipe from FoodCorps honors the indigeneity of farming, nutrition and reclaiming food traditions erased by colonialism that help us explore culture in our own kitchens.
¡Disfruta!
Ingredients:
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup butternut squash (chopped)
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ onion, chopped
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350F.
Step 2: Coat squash with garlic, onion and olive oil. Roast until soft. Let cool.
Step 3: Once cooled, mash squash mixture until smooth.
Step 4: In a separate bowl add beans, corn, salt, pepper, cilantro, chili powder, cumin and lime juice. Mix well.
Step 5: Spread olive oil on one side of each tortilla.
Step 6: Oiled side down, spread mashed squash onto one side of the tortilla.
Step 7: Add bean mixture, then shredded cheese on top. Repeat with remaining mixtures and cheese.
Step 8: Fold tortillas in half and bake for 10 minutes or until brown.