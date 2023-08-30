Incredible! This state-of-the-art facial in Paris reveals how your skin will look in ten years

At the Lancôme Beauty Institute on Champs-Élysées, modern machines diagnose the ideal treatments and products to treat your skin with new ingredients and stop the passing of time. You can't miss it!

For this episode of #EspecialesconKika we received a wonderful invitation from Lancôme to visit their fabulous Institute de Beauté filled with iconic fragrances and products located at number 52 on the iconic Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Dr. Annie Black, International Scientific Director for Lancôme, led us on a surprising and innovative journey in terms of technology and skin diagnosis to treat it as it deserves. Watch the video above with all the details!

The flagship store is impressive in size and in the variety of fragrances, products and services offered, all related to the iconic Lancôme, a brand that always invites you to celebrate life and beauty.

There are so many wonderful things to discover here, but our attention was drawn to the latest in beauty technology. "Beauty technology has two aspects," explained Dr. Black. "The first is used to offer you a diagnosis of the skin so that you can build a care routine based on it."

Lancôme developed incredible tools to make that diagnosis, like a machine that takes pictures that reveal what's going on inside the skin. "Thanks to various algorithms and artificial intelligence, we can offer you an in depth diagnosis of your skin that is then compared with the statistics of women of the same age and the state of their complexion", reveals the expert.

Measurements are obtained by color range. The areas in red and green reveal positive and negative aspects in terms of hydration, spots and wrinkles. The results in red are indeed warnings.

"The technology is so powerful that it can project the state of the skin into the future in two scenarios: if you take care of your skin or if you don't," Black reiterates.

"The most important thing to take care of your skin is to use sunscreen," she warns. "Remember UVB rays burn, UVA rays age, so the latter are the ones that penetrate very deep into the skin and cause the most damage and rapid aging. So when looking for protectors you should look not only at the SPF but also at the UVA protection".

Once the diagnosis is made, it is important to give the skin the ingredients it requires to nourish and regenerate daily.

The care routine should always start with a good serum that is applied before the moisturizer. Lancôme's Star product is Advanced Génefique serum. "It is universal, for all skin types and needs. It has hyaluronic acid to hydrate as well as prebiotics", she explains.

Another launch for the fall season is Rénergie Triple Serum, with hyaluronic and ferulic acids and niacinamide. "It comes with three separate valves to keep these ingredients at their best before being applied to the skin, so they are always fresh and are only mixed at the time of use."

In terms of innovative moisturizers for the season, we were fascinated with H.P. 300 Rénergie Peptide Cream. "This is our new cream, and it's amazing because it contains 300 plant-derived peptides," says Black. "The wonderful thing about having so many peptides is that each one addresses a specific biological need to be more efficient."

Before trying all these products with a professional beautician, Dr. Black offers us a valuable reflection: "You have to use excellent quality products on your skin. That's why we invest so much time in research and development so that they become products that you want to use again and again.

And so, we headed up to the second floor to enjoy a wonderful facial performed by the esthetician Priscilla Morain who has worked with famous brand ambassadors such as the Italian influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni.

With innovative devices and her magical hands we tried the products and had a special massage. "We use a masterful and very old technique called pinching, in which the face is lightly pinched in sections with the thumb and forefinger, and then the skin is smoothed," Morain tells us. "This improves skin tone and circulation."

