Watch the New In the Heights Trailer 

The film is set to premiere June 18 in theaters and on HBO Max after being pushed back last year due to the pandemic.

On Sunday, during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, a new trailer for the film version of In the Heights debuted. Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit Broadway musical, talked about the new film during a virtual event on Saturday. "This is a big movie musical," Miranda said. "We're so used to asking for less, just to ask to occupy space. As Latinos, we're like, 'Please just let us make our little movie.' And [director] Jon [M. Chu], on every step of the way, he was like, 'Nope, this is a big movie.' These guys have big dreams, we're allowed to go that big."

In the Heights tells the story of a block that's changing due to gentrification in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. The film was shot over two years ago where Miranda grew up, and it centers on several characters dealing with issues of family, love, and community. The original musical was highly praised for countering Latino stereotypes.

The film, written by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the book for the musical), stars Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, and Anthony Ramos.

Ramos plays Usnavi, a bodega owner played by Miranda on Broadway. "I've never seen anything where there's 75 Latinos in the middle of the street dancing and singing about pride and where they come from," Ramos said during the Saturday event. "I get emotional when I'm thinking about this movie and what it means to me and the culture."