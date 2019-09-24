Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Donald Trump

Image zoom Getty

After months of trying to avoid the impeachment process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now plans to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Calls for impeachment have reached a peak in the past few days, following a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump may have threatened to withhold aid money from Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. “The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “No one is above the law.”

Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has thus far refused to release the original whistleblower complaint to Congress, but in her statement, Pelosi said that Maguire will have to turn over the complaint on Thursday when he appears before the House Intelligence Committee. Representative Adam Schiff, who is chairman of the committee, said that the whistleblower wants to speak to Congress; he claims that the committee may hear testimony from the complainant as soon as this week.

Speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said that impeachment proceedings would be “a positive for me.” On Twitter, he described his phone call with Zelensky as “very friendly and totally appropriate,” adding that the Ukraine scandal is another “witch hunt” blown out of proportion by Democrats. Following Pelosi’s announcement of the formal inquiry, Trump continued tweeting about the situation and called it “presidential harassment.”

Also speaking on Tuesday, Joe Biden called on the House to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president if he continued to refuse to release the whistleblower complaint. Several other Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have already publicly stated their support for impeachment. “I said it on the floor of the U.S. Senate in May and I’ll say it again,” Warren tweeted on Tuesday. “Congress must fulfill its Constitutional duty and begin impeachment proceedings against the president. Nobody is above the law — not even the president of the United States.”