8 Foods To Eat When You're Sick To Help Boost The Immune System
Getting sick is not fun, especially when you add in the guesswork that comes with figuring out what to eat. Fret not—these eight foods will help boost your immune system and help get you back to tip-top shape!
Garlic
According to Healthline, garlic has been shown to carry antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. This mighty little bulb has also been a go-to medicinal remedy for centuries.
Coconut Water
This refreshing beverage is filled with electrolytes—making it great if you've been experiencing things like vomiting, sweating or a fever.
Honey
Per Healthline, honey has been noted to have antibacterial properties and is great for suppressing coughs in children 12 months or older.
Pumpkin Seeds
On Health notes that pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc—a mineral that greatly aids the body's white blood cells.
Ginger
Feeling nausea or a stomachache? Try some ginger tea.
Spicy Foods
Things like cayenne pepper, jalapeños and chili peppers contain high amounts of something called capsaicin (the thing that makes them spicy). Healthline details that eating spicy foods is great when you're suffering from congestion as it helps clear out nasal passages (a.k.a. it gives you a runny nose). The publication notes that folks should steer clear of spicy foods if they have an upset stomach (see ginger slide).
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a great "soft" food to eat because it has tons of minerals and vitamins.
Avocados
Like oatmeal, avocados also boast tons of minerals, vitamins and are easy to eat.