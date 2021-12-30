8 Foods To Eat When You're Sick To Help Boost The Immune System

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Diciembre 30, 2021

Getting sick is not fun, especially when you add in the guesswork that comes with figuring out what to eat. Fret not—these eight foods will help boost your immune system and help get you back to tip-top shape!

Empezar galería

1 de 8

Garlic

Credit: Getty Images

According to Healthline, garlic has been shown to carry antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. This mighty little bulb has also been a go-to medicinal remedy for centuries. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 8

Coconut Water

This refreshing beverage is filled with electrolytes—making it great if you've been experiencing things like vomiting, sweating or a fever.

3 de 8

Honey

Credit: Getty Images / Rapeepong Puttakumwong

Per Healthline, honey has been noted to have antibacterial properties and is great for suppressing coughs in children 12 months or older.

Anuncio

4 de 8

Pumpkin Seeds

Credit: Getty Images / Blanchi Costela

On Health notes that pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc—a mineral that greatly aids the body's white blood cells.

5 de 8

Ginger

Credit: Getty Images / Science Photo Library

Feeling nausea or a stomachache? Try some ginger tea.

6 de 8

Spicy Foods

Credit: Getty Images / twomeows

Things like cayenne pepper, jalapeños and chili peppers contain high amounts of something called capsaicin (the thing that makes them spicy). Healthline details that eating spicy foods is great when you're suffering from congestion as it helps clear out nasal passages (a.k.a. it gives you a runny nose). The publication notes that folks should steer clear of spicy foods if they have an upset stomach (see ginger slide).

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 8

Oatmeal

Credit: Getty Images

Oatmeal is a great "soft" food to eat because it has tons of minerals and vitamins.

8 de 8

Avocados

Like oatmeal, avocados also boast tons of minerals, vitamins and are easy to eat.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon