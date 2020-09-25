Study Finds That Most Immigrants on TV Are Depicted as Latino

A new study done by Define American and the Norman Lear Center at USC Annenberg showed that TV depictions of immigration usually focus on Latinos. The study, entitled "Change the Narrative, Change the World," showed that more than half — 61 percent — of the immigrant characters portrayed on television were judged to be Latinx, with 21 percent judged to be white, 12 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, 10 percent Middle Eastern, and 7 percent Black. Most of the characters were straight and male; women only represented 43 percent of immigrant characters and LGBTQ+ only 6 percent. There were no transgender immigrant characters for the second year in a row.

"There are definitely some promising findings in the study, findings that provide me with hope. But there are still many areas in which immigrant representation can improve," Jose Antonio Vargas, the Define American founder, told Variety. "We're still seeing undocumented Black immigrants, immigrants with disabilities, and more not receive the level and type of representation those communities deserve. And that has a real impact. For example, Black undocumented immigrants are detained and deported at higher rates than other ethnic groups. But their stories are largely left off-screen and left out of the larger narrative around immigration."

The most common story lines for immigrant characters were about deportation, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and discussions about being "illegal" or "undocumented." But while Latino immigrant characters are widely portrayed on television, possibly because of the Trump administration's recent rhetoric surrounding immigrants, the study found that Latino representation for other characters on television is only at 36 percent.