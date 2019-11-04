Everything That Happened at iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina

By Lena Hansen
November 04, 2019 03:25 PM
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, Sech, Daddy Yankee, Amara La Negra and more Latinx stars set the stage on fire at iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina. Relive the best moments!
J.LO IN THE HOUSE

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jennifer Lopez left her soul on the stage with her performance at the festival, which took place Saturday at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

CORAZÓN LATINO

(Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Lopez was also honored with iHeartRadio's Corazón Latino award for her philanthropic work. "I am very grateful and honored to accept this award as an artist, woman, mother ... as a Latina," she said. "I am here as you."

AMARA'S WAY

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Dominican American singer Amara La Negra had all eyes on her with her vibrant energy and sexy leather outfit.

COVER STAR

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

People en Español's cover star, Cuban actor William Levy, turned up the heat when he joined iHeartRadio host Enrique Santos on stage.

O-ZU-NA!

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Reggaeton star Ozuna got the audience hyped up with a performance of his hits.

GENTE DE ZONA

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Alexander and Randy from Cuban duo Gente de Zona got everyone dancing.

GIRL POWER

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Mexican singer Lupita Infante is bringing mariachi music to younger generations and talked to People CHICA about her track "La Serenata." "It's about a bold woman taking a serenade to a man, so it flips the script a little bit," she says. "I wanted to make something bold and beautiful for a woman to showcase her love."

VIVA MÉXICO

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The singer also talked about her record La Serenata. "All of the songs are based on love, and you can see that there is a cohesive story about this strong female who isn't afraid to show her feelings to a man," she says. "She is the one that's in charge — that's what I wanted to say throughout the album."

PEDRO CAPÓ

(Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

With a relaxed beach look, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó sang his hit "Calma."

DÍMELO SECH

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Panamanian star Sech lit up the stage and talked to People CHICA backstage about his upcoming tour.

STAR POWER

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Big Boss Daddy Yankee closed the show. Until next year!

