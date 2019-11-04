Everything That Happened at iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina
J.LO IN THE HOUSE
Jennifer Lopez left her soul on the stage with her performance at the festival, which took place Saturday at Miami's American Airlines Arena.
CORAZÓN LATINO
Lopez was also honored with iHeartRadio's Corazón Latino award for her philanthropic work. "I am very grateful and honored to accept this award as an artist, woman, mother ... as a Latina," she said. "I am here as you."
AMARA'S WAY
Dominican American singer Amara La Negra had all eyes on her with her vibrant energy and sexy leather outfit.
COVER STAR
People en Español's cover star, Cuban actor William Levy, turned up the heat when he joined iHeartRadio host Enrique Santos on stage.
O-ZU-NA!
Reggaeton star Ozuna got the audience hyped up with a performance of his hits.
GENTE DE ZONA
Alexander and Randy from Cuban duo Gente de Zona got everyone dancing.
GIRL POWER
Mexican singer Lupita Infante is bringing mariachi music to younger generations and talked to People CHICA about her track "La Serenata." "It's about a bold woman taking a serenade to a man, so it flips the script a little bit," she says. "I wanted to make something bold and beautiful for a woman to showcase her love."
VIVA MÉXICO
The singer also talked about her record La Serenata. "All of the songs are based on love, and you can see that there is a cohesive story about this strong female who isn't afraid to show her feelings to a man," she says. "She is the one that's in charge — that's what I wanted to say throughout the album."
PEDRO CAPÓ
With a relaxed beach look, Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó sang his hit "Calma."
DÍMELO SECH
Panamanian star Sech lit up the stage and talked to People CHICA backstage about his upcoming tour.
STAR POWER
The Big Boss Daddy Yankee closed the show. Until next year!