ICE Trying to Deport Women Involved in the Hysterectomy Scandal

After a whistleblower accused a gynecologist of performing unnecessary surgeries on female detainees, ICE is attempting to deport some of them before they can testify.

In September, Dawn Wooten, a nurse who worked at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Irwin County, Georgia, filed a complaint alleging that the center performed unnecessary medical procedures, including hysterectomies, on female detainees without their consent. Now, ICE is trying to deport some of the women who would be potential witnesses in the ongoing congressional investigation.

According to VICE News, Ana Cajigal Adan, 25, said ICE recently notified her that she would be deported to Mexico; she is one of the women who accused Dr. Mahrendra Amin of mistreating her. Congressman Hank Johnson stepped in to try to stop her deportation, but her lawyers still fear it could happen soon. "I've been writing letters to congressmen. I'm talking to my lawyer, to organizations," Adan, who left Mexico at six months old, said. "I'm willing to participate in any investigation that's going on."

Immigration attorney Andrew Free, who is working with other attorneys in the investigation, said ICE is systematically and intentionally getting rid of evidence about the alleged malpractice. "There has been a policy choice to allow the system that deports people without allowing them to testify or allowing government to investigate what happened to them," Free told VICE, adding that even more women have been deported or moved toward deportation before they were able to testify. "The consequence is that they essentially complete the obstruction of evidence."