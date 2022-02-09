It takes a very particular set of skills and character to be able to go up on a stage and make an entire room laugh. From having comedic timing to working out a set that is actually funny to more people than just your abuela, it is not a career for the timid.

Despite that, New York-born comedian Ian Lara makes it look like a breeze, something only great comics know how to do (sorry tíos, y'all just aren't that funny).

The Dominican American comedian exemplifies everything that a comic should be: equal parts talent, equal parts wit and equal parts relatability.

"Before anybody had seen any of my stuff, I was just writing jokes of what I thought applied to me. It's a weird thing where you kind of think that because there's not a lot of representation, your experiences are constricted to you and your group of friends," Lara tells People Chica.

Once word got out of Lara's talent and skill, his career quickly picked up steam—performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and even being dubbed a "young Chris Rock" by The New Yorker.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Lara details why representation is important when it comes to comedy, the life advice that his father gave him and what he has planned for his future.

You've noted how you come from a traditional family. What was it like telling them that you wanted to pursue comedy?

When I told my parents, I don't think I got a big reaction because I had already gotten a bachelor's degree. I was pre-law, and I was supposed to go back to school for law school. I just got it in four years, which was quick—I feel like they just felt, "All right, he's just doing this as a hobby, and then he'll just come back to school." So the reaction for it was like telling them that you picked up piano lessons, they're like, "Oh, that's nice, cool."

Appearing on any of the late night comedy shows can be a career-changing event for a comic. Many a comic has stated that performing on Johnny Carson or Jay Leno shifted their career. What was it like doing a set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

I definitely agree that it's solidified me as a comedian because when you start off in this business, you kind of just say you're a comedian and everyone's like, "OK, I guess." But if you're not on TV or if you haven't done anything, anyone could just say they're a comedian, and they technically wouldn't be wrong. No one's going to challenge it. But once I did The Tonight Show, I felt like when I had conversations with people, it was different. They were like, "Oh no, you really do this. You're really like a professional comedian." And of course, I got to go on the road and work more, and I got introduced to the industry. I remember going out to L.A. a couple of months before I did The Tonight Show and taking a bunch of meetings, and they were very like, "Hey, how are you doing? Yeah, if you're working on anything, call." But after I did The Tonight Show, it was different. It was like, "Hey, we saw you on The Tonight Show, we loved it."

Through your comedy, you're shining a light on your Dominican and your Latino culture. Why is that something that's important to you as an Afro-Latino, and how do you hope to inspire other Latinos to hopefully maybe pursue comedy in the future?

Before anybody had seen any of my stuff, I was just writing jokes of what I thought applied to me. It's a weird thing where you kind of think that because there's not a lot of representation, your experiences are constricted to you and your group of friends. You and your Dominican friends, all of you guys, experience the same thing, but you forget that there's like a whole other world of people out there that experience [it as well]. So I remember when I did my first Comedy Central show. I did a joke about being Afro-Latino, and after that, the following that I got was so big and so many people reached out to me like, "Hey, this is like my exact experience. I know exactly what you mean, and it feels so nice to see somebody who looks like me talking about stuff that I go through."

So that was the first time when I [realized] it's like bigger than me because I'm giving a voice to stuff that a lot of people experience. And for me, it was a big deal to put that on a major platform like Comedy Central. A lot of times we'll get the opportunities [on] Latino platforms, which is great and that's necessary, but [Comedy Central is] not generally catered to Latinos. So it was important to me to do it [there,] where most of their fans are not Latino, so they could understand that we're here [and] bring them into our world a bit.

I feel like that's important to get your story out there, so I just try to kind of talk about what I experienced. I don't just sit down and say, "Oh, I want to make a joke about my Dominican parents or whatever." It's just like what comes to me and people resonate [with] it, especially Dominicans, but not only Dominicans. I remember when some of my videos started going viral, I would get messages from Latinos and immigrants from all over the world. [People would say,] "Oh, it was the same thing [in] my household, that's how we grew up. That's the stuff I went through." I really learned the importance of representation and seeing people who look like you speaking about stuff that you've been through. I feel I definitely didn't have an awareness of how important that was before.

You've referred to yourself as a "unicorn" because, as an Afro-Latino, you've had people come up to you and say that they didn't know that was a "thing."

I'm a comedian, so I'm joking about it, like, "Yeah, we're a thing. We're like new." That's obviously a joke—but yeah, people didn't know, [which is] why I wrote that joke. At that time I was going on the road, and when you're in New York, Miami, L.A., [it's different]. But I was going to these places like Iowa, North Dakota [and] South Dakota, who they didn't even know that was a possibility.

They didn't even know where the Dominican Republic [was]. They know people go to Punta Cana, but a lot of them were like, "Where's that again? Is that in South America?" Or, you know, they couldn't even find it. So I wanted to make a thing of it. I really wrote that joke because I was tired of people being like, "Wait a minute, but you speak Spanish, and you're black," and they were just so shocked, like it was impossible.

Ian Lara Credit: Courtesy of Ian Lara

You were dubbed a "young Chris Rock" by The New Yorker. Did that comparison validate everything you've been through in your career thus far?

I mean, those are big shoes to fill. He's my favorite comedian [and] he's the pinnacle of what a great comedian is in my eyes. It's funny because like when The New Yorker wrote that, I never even made a thing about it. I never really told people because I [didn't] want that on me, you know? People [were] like, "Oh, this is the new Chris Rock." No, he's not that, you know? So I never put that that pressure on [myself], and [when] the article was out, people mentioned it to me [saying it's] a big deal for [me].

But for The New Yorker to say that, I mean, I love it. That's a dope comparison. I don't by any means try to be Chris Rock or do what he does. I feel like he's the best at what he does. I try to do what I do, but to have it compared to [him is] like amazing. It's just how this business works. That was just some random show that I did in Brooklyn, and [the writer] just happened to be in the audience. [Afterwards] he reached out and was like, "Hey, I want to write an article and encourage you." So that was like really random. [It] wasn't even a show where "people" are going to be in the audience, so let me try to perform in a certain way. Sometimes when you know it's going to be like a big thing, you try to bring it—that was just me on a regular night performing.

It's an amazing thing to hear as a comedian. A lot of people say my material is like a smarter, street-style where it's not super brainy stuff, but it's definitely not like some other material. Especially like other Latino comics, who are very funny in what they do, but they tend to be more physical. I get out [there] and my stuff is a little bit more brainy, I'd say. So I think that's why he compared it to Chris Rock, where it's like the stuff is funny, but if you break it down, it also makes sense.

You're pretty busy this year. You have two comedy specials coming out: one with Comedy Central out February 10, and another one with HBO Max later this year. What went through your mind when secured these two specials?

If I can be honest—around the time when I found out I was doing both specials, which was summer of last year, that's when my mom got sick with cancer. So I never really had a chance to really enjoy those wins because my life was just turned upside down for the last four months of the year. So [it hasn't been] until now that I've been like trying to remind myself to acknowledge my accomplishments and be like, "Hey, you're doing all the stuff you set out to do." So now as I'm stepping back, and I'm like doing interviews and stuff and speaking to more people, I'm like, "Wow, that is really cool, this is the stuff you used to dream about when you started 10 years ago, and you're doing it."

What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

I think the best advice I've gotten is from probably from my dad, which I don't know the exact words of how he put it, but he always just led by example. He is always very matter of fact about things. He was always like, "Just do it." Whatever you do, complain [or] whatever, but just do it. And that's how I've treated comedy. Also, in the beginning, when I first started, there's no blueprint or map that tells you what you're supposed to do, but I just listen to what comedians I respected said. They [would say], "Oh, you go to open mics every day until you get better." Then as you get better, you go advancing. And I was like, "I'll just do that, and I'll just show up," and that's like 90% of the battle.

Ian Lara Credit: Courtesy of Ian Lara

Do you think that you eventually like pivot to Hollywood? Sort of like how Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and Robin Williams did it some at a certain point in their career.

I have the Comedy Central special coming out [this] February, and then I'm taping HBO in April, which will come out in September. So after this year, I probably would do another late night set at some point for promotion—maybe The Tonight Show again if they'll have me back. But after that, I don't really plan on putting stand-up out there for a little while because I need to come up with a whole new act. You know, once it's out there, you need to come up with new stuff.