Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for the long-awaited documentary that follows her family's fight for justice.

Exclusive: First Look at the I Am Vanessa Guillén Documentary Trailer

When news of what had happened to Vanessa Guillén broke—the world almost seemed to stand still.

Sometime before the 20-year-old United States army soldier stationed at Fort Hood had been murdered, she had allegedly alerted her family that she had been sexually assaulted by someone on the base, per The New York Times.

Since then, her family has been fighting and advocating for systemic change within the military as it pertains to how it handles reports of sexual assault—all of which has been chronicled in the Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa Guillén.

In the trailer, which was exclusively shared with PEOPLE, People en Español and People Chica, folks will be able to see, not only the Guillén family's fight but that of other advocates who stood behind Guillén's family as well.

On why Mayra Guillén wanted to move forward with the documentary, she says, "I did this for Vanessa, for our military, for America. I will make sure your name and legacy are known worldwide with the Foundation that we've started in your honor. There must be accountability from the military."

Her sister, Lupe Guillén, also noted, "I believe it is fundamental to share Vanessa's story with society due to the stigmas surrounding sexual violence and the ongoing femicides happening around the world. To set a reminder to young women and everyone to use their voices for change to be established."

"I am Vanessa Guillen" Netflix documentary Credit: Netflix

Lupe details that by releasing the documentary through Netflix, her sister's story will continue creating everlasting change.

"Netflix is a global streaming service that will bring not only my sister's story, but countless others out of the shadows to the world, which will create a circle of hope to change the system that funds perpetrators," she asserts.

Her sister Mayra wants Vanessa's story to become a "household issue."

She says, "Thank you Netflix for your platform, it is essential that this becomes a household issue. Thank you Natalie Khawam for being the greatest, most courageous attorney. Love & miss you Vanessa."

The documentary is directed by Christy Wegener; executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Nell Constantinople; and produced by Isabel Castro, Lindsey Cordero, Armando Croda, Christy Wegener.