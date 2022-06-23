For our #HotChicaSummer series, we are rounding up some must-have beverages you need to pack in your cooler to help beat the heat.

4 Beverages That Will Hydrate You More Than Water This Summer Season

Summer is here and with that comes that beautiful sunny weather many of us have been dreaming about for some time.

With the rising temperatures, it's essential to pack the necessary items to keep you cool, namely beverages that will help keep you hydrated while at the beach, park or on a hike.

Below we've gathered four beverages that'll help you keep cool for the summer.

Laughing friends floating on river in inner tubes Credit: Getty Images / Thomas Barwick

Hangobi

Hangobi is a recovery beverage that was specially created for folks who live and breathe active lifestyles.

This mighty drink combines all-natural ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, fiber and manganese.

It comes in three different flavors—Wake, Essential and Calm—and is $59.88 for a 12 pack or $53.89 per case for a monthly subscription.

Psychedelic Water

Psychedelic Water is a non-alcoholic beverage and the first legal psychedelic brand of its kind that has a uniquely formulated drink made from kava root, damiana leaf and green tea leaf extract.

It's a euphoric, psychoactive and lightly carbonated drink that gives a hangover-free experience.

Psychedelic Water is available on Amazon and Walmart.

Liquid I.V.

While not exactly a beverage, Liquid I.V. is a hydration multiplier that adds things like vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C to your water.

It also carries three times the electrolytes when compared to your run-of-the-mill sports drinks sans all the sugar.

Choose from the various different flavor packs, all starting at $24.47.

Iberia Aloe Vera Drink

You've probably walked into a Latin supermarket and seen these bad boys in the beverage aisle.

Iberia's Aloe Vera Drink uses all-natural pulp and juice that is sourced from organic aloe vera fields.