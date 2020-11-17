Hurricane Iota Rages Through Central America and Colombia

On Tuesday, Hurricane Iota hit Central America while the region is still recovering from the Category 4 storm Hurricane Eta. Iota is the second major hurricane to hit the area this month; it made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Mudslides, flooding, and storm surges are expected across the region.

One person was killed on the Colombian island of Providencia when the hurricane struck the area as a Category 5 storm before weakening. Colombian President Iván Duque said the island had sustained severe material damage that affected 98 percent of its infrastructure. He arrived at the nearby island of San Andrés on Tuesday morning after flying over Providencia to assess the damage. "Today Colombia is united to address this calamity," Duque said at a news conference on Monday night. "Never in the history of our country have we faced a Category 5 hurricane." Duque also said ships from the Colombian navy were anchored off the coast of Providencia and waiting for weather conditions to improve so they could move in and deliver aid to the island.

Image zoom Credit: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images