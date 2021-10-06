Hulu celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by paying homage to Hispanic and Latinx communities in Los Angeles through an all-new campaign, "Acentos Bienvenidos."

Part of the commemoration includes a series of interviews with Latinx organizers, artists, and advocates and a two-day concert on October 9 and 10 from 11 AM to 9 PM Pacific at the Citadel Outlets Center Court. IHeart Radio's Alexander Rodriguez will host the event, with performances by LGBTQ+ Mariachi Arcoiris, Heart of Samba, and Yamila and Yalil Guerra Orchestra.

Attendees will be able to participate in an exclusively curated art showcase featuring work inspired by Love, Victor, Plan B, Good Trouble (Freeform), and Mayans M.C. (FX).

According to the Live Television streaming platform owned by the Walt Disney Company and Comcast, the new project will showcase underrepresented individuals to shed light on the complexities, and intersectionality's within Latinx and Hispanic communities.

"Everyone deserves to have their story told. We've been pushing frontiers, and we've been sharing our voices and ideas with the world," the teaser trailer for the initiative says.

"Acentos Bienvenidos" will showcase what it means to be Hispanic and Latinx in contemporary times with "voices that defy labels and shape culture" through the lens of organizers, advocates, and artists who are using their stories to enrich their shared cultural experience.