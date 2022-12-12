Wearing foundation, glitter and falsies at your holiday parties? Here’s how to make sure it all comes off with no residue left behind.

How to Get Every Last Bit of Your Holiday Makeup Off

From going out on New Year's Eve to serving your best #SalaSlay on Nochebuena and everything in between, you may find yourself wearing a full face of makeup more than you usually do in the coming weeks.

No matter how much you've invested into your skin care routine, it's essential to make sure all of that makeup comes off after every fiesta in order to keep your skin looking its best.

However, lots of us have had the experience of struggling to get foundation, heavy eyeshadow and waterproof products fully off, especially if you typically wear lighter makeup.

What's the secret to getting your face squeaky clean? Follow along for a step by step guide.

Eye Makeup

Mascara and dark eyeliner can be some of the toughest makeup to remove, so we recommend starting with the eyes.

Cleansing oils, balms or waterproof makeup removers will be your best friend when it comes to tackling these tricky products.

Add your product of choice to a cotton pad or reusable cloth and rather than rubbing makeup off, let the product sit for a few seconds to start breaking down the makeup. This will be more effective and gentler on the sensitive skin around your eyes. If needed, carefully clean the roots of your lashes or waterline with a q-tip.

Long Lasting Lips

If you've ever had your liquid lipstick wear off while eating, you probably know one of the few things that breaks down these ulta-wear formulas is oil.

When you're trying to remove lipstick without leaving stains, reach for a cleansing balm or skin-safe oil.

Foundation

While you may be able to easily wipe off your complexion products with a makeup wipe, we recommend you skip those when you can.

If you're tired after a long party, go for it, but if not, experts recommend using an oil-based cleanser or micellar water to remove any foundation or concealer that may lead to clogged pores.

Final Pass

Once it looks like 99% of your makeup is gone, do a double cleanse with a gentle, creamy cleanser.

This step makes sure everything gets rinsed off, from makeup residue to the removal products.