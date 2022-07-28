How To Protect Your Blowout From the Humidity
July 28 may be National Blowout Day, but the summer humidity is stronger than ever and threatening to mess up our sleek styles. Here's how to protect your locks from the elements throughout your #HotChicaSummer.
Hair Health
First thing's first—is your hair on the receiving end of heat tools or chemically processed?
If you bleach your hair or use heat constantly, you may be much more prone to frizz.
We're loving this new reparative treatment that helps hair feel and look stronger.
Living Proof, Triple Bond Complex Leave-in Hair Treatment, $45, sephora.com
Total Protection
Apart from just preventing heat damage, a good heat protectant seals your hair cuticle, in turn preventing dreaded post-styling frizz.
Better Not Younger, Heat Protection & Taming Spray, $33, sephora.com
Prep and Prime
Reach for a product that promotes smooth tresses before your dry routine.
Not only will your hair look silky, but it will also help speed up the blow-dry process and shield you from harmful UV rays.
Bumble and bumble, Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, $32, sephora.com
Timing Your Dry
The drier your hair, the stronger and less prone to breakage it becomes.
Let your hair air dry about 70% of the way before you reach for the hairdryer and then make sure its completely dry before you head out as even the slightest bit of moisture left can cause frizz.
Quality Matters
Be honest—have you had the same hairdryer since high school?
If you're doing your own blowout at home, investing in professional quality hot tools will help take your style to the next level.
ghd, Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer, $279, sephora.com
Lightweight Oil
Once your hair is dry, frizz prevention is all about making sure you block out the summer humidity.
This combination of cannabis, argan and moringa oil adds shine, hydration and tackles frizz.
DesignMe, Gloss.Me Hair Serum, $30, designmehair.com
Humidity Barrier
When it comes to moisture, the goal for anti-frizz products is to seal in what you added and lock out the unwanted, frizz-causing humidity.
R+Co, Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray, $33, amazon.com
Make it Last
Don't be afraid to use hairspray for styles other than updos and elaborate looks.
A medium hold, flexible formula can make all the difference in keeping your blowout intact.
Moroccanoil, Luminous Hairspray Medium, $26, moroccanoil.com