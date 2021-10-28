Our Top Picks Of The Hottest Halloween Costumes For 2021!
This Halloween boo your friends by wearing the most spooktacular costumes out there. Last year's celebrations were dampened by the pandemic but, according to the National Retail Federation, this year Americans are expected to spend around $10.4 billion on Halloween.
If you're still looking for the perfect costume to wear this weekend, Google Trends released its 2021 FrightGeist list with the top choices.
Based on their findings, we came up with our own picks that are sure to make this Halloween a memorable night for you!
Witch
Witches are still #1 on the list of popular costumes. Get your hat, broomstick and spell book and head to the party with your best cackle.
Cruella De Vil
The iconic villain from 101 Dalmatians made a comeback this year with a prequel that earned her some sympathy points. Dye a wig, grab some red lipstick and put on a fashionable dress to achieve this look. The costume comes in at #5 and is one of the trendiest of the year.
Harley Quinn & Joker
If you want a couples costume that is sure to turn heads, look no further than Harley Quinn and Joker.
Britney Spears
It's Britney b**h! After everything that the pop superstar has endured this year, she is back in business in the costume department. Travel back to the early 2000s for some much needed nostalgia.
Squid Game
The popularity of the Netflix series has taken this look to #23 on the list. It is also ranking as the most popular costume in Detroit. So grab your masks and get your game on!
James Bond
No Time to Die was the last of the Bond movies featuring Daniel Craig as 007. Fans might want to tap into their inner spy with this costume that never fails to be a hit.
Superheroes
After the last two years, the world needs their heroes. Grab your cape, eye mask and spandex and go save the world this Halloween. These costumes rank at #19 nationwide, with comic book characters trending.
Bunny
Simple, classic and still at the top of the list, bunnies take the #2 spot in popularity. Wear a full bunny suit or just the ears and have some fun!
Clown
According to Google, professions make up 10% of all costume searches —with clowns coming in at #9 on the national stage. Whether you're evil, fun, full-faced or just showing off a few colors, funny business is very much a thing.
Mermaid
Let your under-the-sea fantasies come alive in a mermaid costume, ranking at #32 this year. Whether you're into Ariel or something a little more grown up, grab your tail, seashell bra and colorful makeup and get ready to dazzle.