Our Top Picks Of The Hottest Halloween Costumes For 2021!

This Halloween boo your friends by wearing the most spooktacular costumes out there. Last year's celebrations were dampened by the pandemic but, according to the National Retail Federation, this year Americans are expected to spend around $10.4 billion on Halloween.

If you're still looking for the perfect costume to wear this weekend, Google Trends released its 2021 FrightGeist list with the top choices.

Based on their findings, we came up with our own picks that are sure to make this Halloween a memorable night for you!