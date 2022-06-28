Getting our daily dose of exercise can be a little tough.

Whether it's due to time constraints (having a full-time job with a long commute), physical barriers (feeling burnt out one minute into a mile) or financial barriers (a spin class costs how much?), not working out regularly isn't about laziness—it can often feel like a daunting task to just find the time.

The newest TikTok wellness trend is trying to make workouts easy, convenient, and best of all, focused on self-acceptance: meet the #HotGirlWalk.

walking, caminando, exercise Credit: Getty Images

First coined by TikToker Mia Lind, the trend started when she shared her own easy, yet effective, workout routine that didn't feel like a burden.

There's really only one step: go for a walk. Make it as long as you're comfortable with and remember you can always make it longer as you build resistance.

No matter how unfamiliar you may be with exercise, walking is a great way to reap the health benefits of exercise without overexerting yourself immediately, which can feel discouraging and limit progress.

What makes a #HotGirlWalk different from a regular walk? Your mindset.

In her original viral video, Lind says, "You're only allowed to think about three things on the hot girl walk:

Things you're grateful for, Your goals and how you're going to achieve them, And how hot you are."

Lind also recommends throwing on upbeat music or an uplifting podcast to make the walk more engaging. We think an audiobook would be a great fit as well.