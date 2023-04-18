Trauma can be tricky. It can originate in places people wouldn't normally suspect, and can trickle down through the fabric of generations of unsuspecting family connections.

In her latest novel, The Haunting of Alejandra, author V Castro eloquently tackles the intersection of the legacy generational family trauma leaves behind and Mexican myth—something she is staunchly proud to do as a woman of color.

Castro tells People Chica, "I'm most proud of the fact that I am a woman of color and I can talk about mental health. I can talk about the pressures of being everything to everyone all of the time and asking for so little for yourself. Everybody's first. It's self-sacrificing and having to be strong, having to be the backbone. But with that, there's a lot of generational trauma."

With The Haunting of Alejandra, which is out on April 18, Castro wanted to reclaim the power and story behind La Llorona and share a version of it with the world that originates from a BIPOC lens.

"All of the beautiful stories that I was told as a child from my culture, I want to share them. I want the world to hear about Mictecacíhuatl. I want them to hear about La Lechuza. I want them to get a new spin on La Llorona from a woman of color," she notes.

The author, who has penned books like Queen of the Cicadas and Mestiza Blood, shares with People Chica what motivates her to write Latino-focused horror stories and what she's proudest of as it pertains to her latest novel.

"THE HAUNTING OF ALEJANDRA" book cover Credit: Penguin Random House

Embarking on the path of writing a novel can look so completely different for everybody, and like many things, it's not a career path that is linear. When did you realize that you wanted to become an author? What parts of being an author help you feel fulfilled?

Well, my mom actually saved tons of stories I wrote as a child. Growing up Mexican American, I was always told folk tales [and] urban legends of living in South Texas. I love ghost stories. I loved the creepy aspects of the Missions in San Antonio. The history of our people in some ways is a horror, not in some ways, but in many ways, and so I was always brought up with that knowledge and those stories.

I was [also] a bookworm and I spent a lot of time in the library. I was [...] a food stamp child for the first part of my life, and the library was an escape. Fast forward, I didn't know anyone, any Latinas, who were writing [and] who are making a real career out of it, let alone in media, television, [or] films. I grew up watching lots of films, but we were never center stage, and when we were, we were domestic workers.

So I got to a point in my life where I was a stay-at-home mom and I had this real gap in my life, a real longing in my soul and [was] in a relationship that was not right. There were a lot of things wrong in my relationship and with me—a lot of trauma that I've had to heal, a lot of things I had to confront. So I just started writing. I had the time. I had read [Sandra] Cisneros, [Isabel] Allende, and Rudolfo Anayaa. But I also was reading Stephen King and [Dean] Koontz, [and] V.C. Andrews—again, I loved horror. I loved a good ghost story.

But we were not represented, and I said, "You know what? I have this idea." So I started writing and I just fell into it and it fulfilled me. It was just like my soul had been revived. It was like the kiss of life to my soul and it got me through a lot of dark periods. I think in life you know when [...] you're aligned because circumstances around you align. What I've achieved now in six years, [where] there are many writers who haven't achieved [the same] in 20 years and I'm so incredibly grateful and I'm so incredibly proud of myself.

That's why it's so fulfilling because I get to say, "No, this is my voice. This is our story," and it's about time we had the chance to talk about these things.

That's why it's so fulfilling because I get to say, "No, this is my voice. This is our story," and it's about time we had the chance to talk about these things.

You have several novels under your belt with your most recent novel, The Haunting of Alejandra, hitting shelves on April 18. Where did you find the inspiration to pen this story? What is something you are most proud of as it pertains to this novel?

I'm so proud that as a woman of color, I can say, "No, it's okay to say sometimes I feel hurt." Sometimes I don't want to be a mom and sometimes I need a break. I need to let off steam. I need to scream. We often forget about our mental health. We care about our physical health and how we look, but mental health is so important. To be a good parent, to be a good wife, to be a good friend, to be [the] best version of yourself, your mental health has to be taken care of.

I'm so proud that as a woman of color, I can say, "No, it's okay to say sometimes I feel hurt." Sometimes I don't want to be a mom and sometimes I need a break. I need to let off steam. I need to scream. We often forget about our mental health. We care about our physical health and how we look, but mental health is so important. To be a good parent, to be a good wife, to be a good friend, to be [the] best version of yourself, your mental health has to be taken care of.

So that's what I'm proud of, that I can tell other women of color [that] it's okay to say, "Wait, I need help. I'm not feeling good. There's something wrong. I shouldn't ignore myself because I love myself and I'm worthy." I think that's what really makes me proud, is being able to say I am brown [and] I come from this place and I am worthy of attention and love and care and to put myself first sometimes.

I had postnatal depression. I really, really struggled [with] my third pregnancy, and even though I didn't have real trouble bonding with my baby, I just was so sad. There's baby blues and then there's "I don't want to live because there's so much pressure." And [being] in this relationship where I felt I could never win, but I had to be perfect, and so I got help. I saw a therapist.

But then I also thought about La Llorona, you know, I'm a horror writer. I had written the Queen of Cicadas about the Aztec Queen of the Dead and this character, Belinda, and a hate crime in South Texas [...] and it was like, I'm going to write this Latinx version of Candyman. Then after that [experienced] success, I'm going to write the real tale of La Llorona when it comes to generational trauma, curses, and post-natal depression because the way I felt it was like, I am the crying woman. I cry all the time and I don't want to live and I'm struggling.

It just let me weave those two together, but also in my own family, you know, my mom never knew her mother. She left six kids with their grandfather, my grandfather, and he never married again. My great-grandmother, Elodia, like a lot of women, she took the mantle and raised his kids because he had to work. And so it was like it carried on.

But I wanted to take it all the way back to colonialism and to when the Indigenous women were taken by Spanish men and forced to have their children and forced into servitude and rape. I just wanted to kind of explore all those threads of identity because as a Mexican American woman, I really identify with those roots of my ancestors.

Whether intentional or not, our families influence us in ways they could never possibly imagine. Why do you feel that Alejandra's story was the best way to deliver this message?

I had a strained relationship with my mom and I know for a fact [that] was born from the fact that she didn't have a mother and we know nothing about her. But what about her mother? What was her relationship like? So we carry on these traits from the parents that influence us. We see how their relationships are with the men in their lives [and] how they treat themselves.