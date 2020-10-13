This Latina-Owned Brand Just Discounted Its Best-Selling Diapers for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A Latina can do anything she sets her mind to, and Jessica Alba is living proof. The actress and mother of three has been dominating the wellness sphere with her brand, The Honest Company, since its inception in 2012. Eight years later, the company has grown into an empire, boasting a diverse product range that includes eco-conscious cleaning supplies and a makeup offshoot, Honest Beauty. Right now, though, Alba's line of baby items is in the spotlight: Tons of diapers from The Honest Company are on sale right now as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020, with markdowns up to 34 percent off.

Made without latex and fragrances, the diapers consist of sustainably harvested fluff pulp and non-irritating plant-derived materials to keep your baby's skin happy and healthy. They also hold up to 17 times their weight in fluid, completely factoring out the possibility of leakage. Four of the brand's top-rated diaper packs in sizes 3, 4, and 5 are available at discounted prices, and they feature super-cute prints like rose blossoms and rocket ships.

Shop The Honest Company Diapers for Prime Day

The review sections for each of the diaper packs are full of satisfied parents who say the diapers are totally worth the splurge. "As a new mom I want what's best for my son. I was given many different brands of diapers at my shower and hands down, the Honest brand is my favorite," wrote one reviewer of the Rose Blossom and Painted Feather Super Club Box. "Knowing that there are no chemicals to worry about is a relief. And the absorbency that these diapers hold is crazy!"

The Overnight Diapers in particular are a customer favorite, boasting thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "Overnight, our little one would soak through CONSTANTLY and would wake up all the time because he was wet. Thank goodness for these overnight diapers. We are stunned by the transition," wrote another reviewer, who also called the diapers a "must-have for sleep-deprived parents."

Though they're marked down through October 14, we recommend you grab your picks from The Honest Company's diaper selection sooner rather than later, as they're known to sell out quickly. To score the discounts, make sure you're a Prime Member (you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you're not one yet). You can also shop the entire sale in Spanish if you'd prefer — just visit Amazon's Language Settings page and select Español.

Image zoom

Buy It! The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology, Rose Blossom and Painted Feathers, Size 3 (136 Count), $35.69 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Honest Company Overnight Baby Diapers, Club Box, Sleepy Sheep, Size 4 (54 Count), $17.31 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology, Space Travel and Trains, Size 4 (120 Count), $36.39 (orig. $51.98); amazon.com

Image zoom