On Thursday, about 2,000 Honduran migrants hoping to reach the United States entered Guatemala on foot, according to the Associated Press. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said the government would detain and return migrants in the caravan, claiming that the migrants represent a threat to the health of Guatemalans amid efforts to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He issued an order that would suspend some constitutional rights in the provinces they are expected to pass through, seemingly in order to facilitate detaining them.

"The order has been given to detain all those who entered illegally, and return them to the border of their country," Giammattei said in an address to the nation. "We will not allow any foreigner who has used illegal means to enter the country to think that they have the right to come and infect us and put us at serious risk."

Authorities had planned to register the migrants as they crossed the border, but the group crossed at Corinto without registering, pushing past outnumbered Guatemalan police and soldiers. Within hours of the crossing, Guatemalan authorities reported the first migrant death. A person tried to climb aboard a moving flatbed trailer, but fell under its wheels.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Honduras tweeted that migration to the U.S. was more difficult than before and more dangerous because of the coronavirus. Mexico's immigration agency said in a statement that it would enforce "safe, orderly, and legal" migration and not do anything to promote the formation of a caravan. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also said on Friday that the timing was strange and suggested it was organized to benefit someone in the U.S. presidential election.